Wildcat to Horror in the High Desert: 20 best documentaries on Amazon Prime to watch

Discover the mesmerizing allure of true stories unfolding before your eyes. Unlike fictional tales, documentaries offer untied endings and unpredictable outcomes, showcasing the full spectrum of humanity's capabilities: the good, the evil, the nurturing, and the abandonment. These captivating films provide an authentic glimpse into the world's wonders and horrors, delving deep into unexplored narratives and finally answering long-standing questions. Unveiling the best Prime Video documentaries, we cater to all interests, from riveting true crime to rediscovering forgotten musical legends and celebrating girl power.

1. Lucy and Desi (2022)

Release Year : 22 January 2022

: 22 January 2022 IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Stars : Lucie Arnaz, Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura Laplaca, Eduardo Machado, Charo, Journey Gunderson, Gregg Oppenheimer.

: Lucie Arnaz, Bette Midler, Carol Burnett, Laura Laplaca, Eduardo Machado, Charo, Journey Gunderson, Gregg Oppenheimer. Directed by: Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 42 min

: 1 hr 42 min Genre : Documentary/History

: Documentary/History OTT platform: Amazon prime

"Lucy and Desi" is an insightful documentary that beautifully captures the ups and downs of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's lives. Amy Poehler skillfully directs this honest portrayal, tracing their journey from a budding Hollywood couple to the peak of their success with "I Love Lucy," and finally, to the end of their remarkable lives. The film tactfully explores their personal struggles and the challenges they faced in the industry, notably Desi's experiences as a Cuban in America. Rather than relying on sensationalism, "Lucy and Desi" let the star power of its subjects shine, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives through audio clips from Lucy and Desi themselves. This documentary truly humanizes these beloved TV icons, surpassing their on-screen personas. For fans of Lucy and Desi, this is an unmissable experience.

2. Horror in the High Desert (2021)

Release Year : 13 March 2021

: 13 March 2021 IMDb Rating : 5.3/10

: 5.3/10 Stars : Suziey Block, Eric Mencis, David Morales, Tonya Williams Ogden, Errol Porter.

: Suziey Block, Eric Mencis, David Morales, Tonya Williams Ogden, Errol Porter. Directed by: Dutch Marich

Dutch Marich Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 22 min

: 1 hr 22 min Genre : Horror/Documentary

: Horror/Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

"Horror in the High Desert," an eerie pseudo-documentary by writer/director Dutch Marich. Mixing found footage and reenactments, this gripping film unravels the enigma behind a baffling vanishing in Northern Nevada's High Desert. Inspired by extreme hiker Kenny Veach's real-life disappearance, the story follows experienced outdoor enthusiast Eric Mencis, who mysteriously goes missing during a hiking expedition. Taking place three years later, the movie delves into the events leading up to the disappearance while delving into the haunting conclusion of the investigation. Get ready for a spine-tingling journey into the unknown!

3. Judy Blume Forever (2023)

Release Year : 2023

: 2023 IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Stars : Judy Blume, Molly Ringwald, Samantha Bee, Lena Dunham

: Judy Blume, Molly Ringwald, Samantha Bee, Lena Dunham Directed by: Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok

Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 37 min

: 1 hr 37 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Judy Blume Forever pays tribute to the groundbreaking author who defied conventions and empowered generations of young people. This documentary, directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok, features interviews with devoted fans and the trailblazing author herself, as she reflects on her remarkable journey. Through her fearless storytelling, Blume's books fearlessly tackled sexuality, adolescence, and change, despite facing criticism and censorship. The film celebrates the profound impact of a single prolific novelist on the lives, careers, and self-discovery of influential celebrities like Molly Ringwald, Samantha Bee, and Lena Dunham.





4. The Secret Life of the Cruise (2018)

Release Year : 2018

: 2018 IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Stars : Jason Done

: Jason Done Directed by: Ben Ryder

Ben Ryder Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 6 min

: 1 hr 6 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Step aboard the MSC Seaside, one of the world's largest cruise ships, as Director Ben Ryder takes you below deck in this captivating documentary. Narrated by Jason Done (Run), "The Secret Life of the Cruise" grants you an exclusive all-access pass to witness the monumental efforts of the massive crew who tirelessly keep the ship running and ensure passenger satisfaction. Join us as we unveil the hidden world of the invisible army that prepares mouthwatering meals, maintains impeccable linen, and keeps the machinery humming flawlessly. Discover a fascinating array of jobs that you may have never considered, offering a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the cruise experience.

5. Jasper Mall (2020)

Release Year : 2020

: 2020 IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Stars : Mike, Robin, Joel, Nikki, Lauren, Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb, Ali Clark, John Brooks

: Mike, Robin, Joel, Nikki, Lauren, Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb, Ali Clark, John Brooks Directed by: Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb

Bradford Thomason, Brett Whitcomb Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 24 min

: 1 hr 24 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Jasper Mall is a powerful documentary film co-directed by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb. The film delves into the harsh realities of economic struggles sweeping the nation, using Alabama's Jasper Mall as a poignant example. It showcases the slow decline of traditional malls and highlights the personal stories of the people involved, including patrons and tenants. Over the course of a year, the filmmakers capture the essence of American mall nostalgia and the fading of this sentiment as our culture rapidly evolves.





6. Wildcat (2022)

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Stars : Samantha Zwicker, Harry Turner, Dante Cueva Altamirano, Cristian De La Cruz

: Samantha Zwicker, Harry Turner, Dante Cueva Altamirano, Cristian De La Cruz Directed by: Trevor Frost, Melissa Lesh

Trevor Frost, Melissa Lesh Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 45 min

: 1 hr 45 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Wildcat is an immersive journey through the Amazon, directed by Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh. Harry Turner, a young English veteran, seeks solace in the remote beauty of this untamed land to heal from PTSD. Amidst his exploration, Turner encounters scientist Samantha Zwicker and a captivating baby ocelot who transforms his life. This extraordinary film delves beyond nature's wonders, revealing the intricate interconnectedness of our planet. With an engaging narrative, breathtaking landscapes, and an abundance of adorable feline moments, Wildcat is a truly heartwarming and visually stunning portrayal of the healing power within.





7. The Sound of 007 (2022)

Release Year : 5 October 2022

: 5 October 2022 IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Stars : Daniel Craig, Michael Caine, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish, Naomie Harris.

: Daniel Craig, Michael Caine, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish, Naomie Harris. Directed by: Mat Whitecross

Mat Whitecross Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 28 min

: 1 hr 28 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Step into the world of James Bond and dive into the captivating history of its iconic theme songs. Join filmmaker Mat Whitecross on an unforgettable journey through generations of music, starting with the timeless theme from the 1962 film Dr. No. Hear from the franchise's actors, including Daniel Craig, as they share their insights. Plus, get an exclusive look at Billie Eilish's Academy Award-winning song from the latest Bond film, No Time To Die. The Sound of 007 is a sensory adventure you won't want to miss!





8. Good Night Oppy (2022)

Release Year : 3 September 2022

: 3 September 2022 IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Stars : Brandon Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matthew Goldberg, Jessica Hargrave, Ryan White.

: Brandon Carroll, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Matthew Goldberg, Jessica Hargrave, Ryan White. Directed by: Ryan White

Ryan White Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 45 min

: 1 hr 45 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Experience the awe-inspiring journey of Opportunity, the adorable Mars rover, in the captivating documentary "Good Night Oppy." Narrated by Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), this film by Ryan White unveils a remarkable true story of strength, intelligence, and unwavering conviction. Join NASA engineers and scientists as they embark on a three-month mission to Mars, only to witness the rover defy the odds and survive for an astounding 15 years. Through interviews with NASA employees and original mission footage, "Good Night Oppy" takes you on a thrilling adventure to the outer reaches of our solar system, leaving you uplifted and inspired.





9. Dior and I (2014)

Release Year : 2014

: 2014 IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Stars : Christian Dior, Omar Berrada, Raf Simons, Pieter Mulier, Cathy Horyn, Florence Chehet, Monique Bailly, Bernard Arnault.

: Christian Dior, Omar Berrada, Raf Simons, Pieter Mulier, Cathy Horyn, Florence Chehet, Monique Bailly, Bernard Arnault. Directed by: Frédéric Tcheng

Frédéric Tcheng Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 30 min

: 1 hr 30 min Genre : Documentary/LGBT

: Documentary/LGBT OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Discover the captivating world of high fashion through the documentary "Dior and I." Witness the challenges and triumphs faced by Raf Simons, the new artistic director at Dior, as he unveils his first haute couture collection. Experience breathtaking designs and get an exclusive look at the people behind the scenes who bring them to life. This film provides insight into the traditions of the unique and high-pressure world of fashion. Prepare to be captivated by the portrait of Simons and his team as they navigate this fascinating industry.





10. Flight/Risk (2022)

Release Year : 2022

: 2022 IMDb Rating : 6.4/10

: 6.4/10 Stars : Dominic Gates, Zipporah Kuria, Justin Green, Edward Pierson

: Dominic Gates, Zipporah Kuria, Justin Green, Edward Pierson Directed by: Karim Amer, Omar Mullick

Karim Amer, Omar Mullick Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 38 min

: 1 hr 38 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Flight/Risk is a gripping documentary that delves into the heart-wrenching aftermath of the 2018 and 2019 Boeing 737 Max plane crashes. Through the eyes of victims' families, determined lawyers, and fearless journalists, the film uncovers the truth behind corporate negligence and their desperate attempts to evade accountability. It honors the unwavering individuals who refuse to let these corporations off the hook. Get ready for a powerful and eye-opening experience.





11. Sour Grapes (2016)

Release Year : 16 September 2016

: 16 September 2016 IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Stars : Laurent Ponsot, Jay McInerney, Jefery Levy, Maureen Downey, Rudy Kurniawan, Rajat Parr, Arthur Sarkissian, Corie Brown.

: Laurent Ponsot, Jay McInerney, Jefery Levy, Maureen Downey, Rudy Kurniawan, Rajat Parr, Arthur Sarkissian, Corie Brown. Directed by: Reuben Atlas, Jerry Rothwell

Reuben Atlas, Jerry Rothwell Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 25 min

: 1 hr 25 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Sour Grapes, directed by Reuben Atlas and Jerry Rothwell, is a captivating documentary that uncovers the dark side of the fine wine industry. It delves into the world of high-stakes auctions, where rare spirits are bought and sold, and introduces us to a cunning criminal mastermind who infiltrated this exclusive community of wine collectors. This intriguing film exposes the audacious fraudster who deceived top auction houses and disrupted the wine market with his counterfeit products. His web of lies, built around cheap liquor, eventually attracted the attention of the FBI. With its mix of amusement and frustration, Sour Grapes is a surprisingly enjoyable true crime documentary.

12. The Queen of Versailles (2012)

Release Year : 6 July 2012

: 6 July 2012 IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Stars : Jaqueline Siegel, David Siegel, Lorraine Barrett, June Downs, Phillip Froehlich.

: Jaqueline Siegel, David Siegel, Lorraine Barrett, June Downs, Phillip Froehlich. Directed by: Lauren Greenfield

Lauren Greenfield Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 40 min

: 1 hr 40 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Experience the captivating documentary, "The Queen of Versailles," where billionaire power couple Jaqueline and David Siegel embark on a quest to construct their opulent dream life, inspired by Versailles itself. This unique blend of Real Housewives drama and Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous allure takes you on a rollercoaster ride through their extravagant journey. Join them as they strive to maintain their empire and the lavish lifestyle they hold dear. Directed by the talented Lauren Greenfield, the recipient of the prestigious Best Director award at Sundance, this film serves as a humbling lesson in both excessive pride and cherishing life's true treasures.

13. Closed for Storm (2020)

Release Year : 7 November 2020

: 7 November 2020 IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Stars : Jared Black, Ryan Bordenave, Jason Cambre

: Jared Black, Ryan Bordenave, Jason Cambre Directed by: Jake Williams

Jake Williams Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 18 min

: 1 hr 18 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Discover the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in the gripping documentary "Closed for Storm." Uncover the heartbreaking tale of Six Flags New Orleans, a cherished theme park devastated by the 2005 disaster. Through the lens of director Jake Williams, witness eerie and post-apocalyptic scenes that will leave you captivated. Meet local residents, former employees, and patrons as they share their stories of a once-thriving park now abandoned. "Closed for Storm" sheds light on shattered moments of American life, revealing the unexpected narrative hidden within this modern historical tragedy.





14. Generation Wealth (2018)

Release Year : 20 July 2018

: 20 July 2018 IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Directed by: Lauren Greenfield

Lauren Greenfield Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 46 min

: 1 hr 46 min Genre : Documentary

: Documentary OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Discover the thought-provoking documentary, "Generation Wealth," which captivated audiences as the opening night film at the prestigious 2018 Sundance Film Festival. This compelling exploration tackles a timeless question: Can money really buy happiness? While the answer seems straightforward, the reality portrayed in the film is far more intricate. Beyond the allure of opulence, the documentary unveils a somber undertone, painting a melancholic portrait of the ultra-wealthy. Immerse yourself in a riveting character study intertwined with luxury – from designer clothes and mansions to private jets.

15. Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

Release Year : 31 October 2008

: 31 October 2008 IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Stars : Kurt Kuenne, Andrew Bagby, David Bagby, Kathleen Bagby.

: Kurt Kuenne, Andrew Bagby, David Bagby, Kathleen Bagby. Directed by: Kurt Kuenne

Kurt Kuenne Suitable for : PG

: PG Run Time : 1 hr 35 min

: 1 hr 35 min Genre : Documentary/Drama

: Documentary/Drama OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Discover the heart-wrenching tale of a murdered man's son seeking answers. Filmmaker Kurt Kuenne documents his best friend Andrew Bagby's life, unraveling the mystery of his brutal death while honoring his memory. "Dear Zachary'' captivates the true-crime community, evoking raw emotions. Kuenne's intimate portrayal preserves Andrew's legacy, prompting a Canadian lawmaker to introduce "Zachary's Bill," safeguarding children in custody battles. Don't miss this gripping true-crime documentary that leaves an indelible impact.

