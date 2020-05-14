Cate Blanchett REVEALS she tried to land a second role in The Lord Of The Rings after playing Galadriel

Cate Blanchett revealed she tried to land a second role in ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ after playing the part of Galadriel. Read on to know more.

During the course of her career in Hollywood Cate Blanchett has added various outstanding acting credit to her resume. She is known for delivering remarkable performances in movies like The Aviator, Blue Jasmine, Elizabeth, Carol, and Thor: Ragnarok. However, Lord of the Rings fans will always cherish the actor for her character Galadriel in the Oscar-winning movie trilogy. Even though it wasn’t a huge part, the fans loved every single minute of her presence on the screen. Although, it turns out, she was interested in playing another role in the franchise.

The Hollywood star, who turned 51 on May 14, revealed that 8if she had her way, she would have featured as a dwarf in the franchise, after playing Galadriel. During her latest interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the actress admitted that she loved working on Lord of the Rings, IndieWire reported. In fact, she loved working on the film so much, that she pitched another role to director Peter Jackson. Speaking about working in the popular film, the actress said, “For me it was super quick. There’s not too many chicks in the Tolkien universe,” she said.

She revealed that she came very close to transforming into a male dwarf just to spend more time on the sets. “I loved it so much and I did say to Peter and Fran, they were doing a banquet scene with a whole lot of dwarves. I always wanted to play the bearded lady, so I asked them, ‘Could I be your hairy wife woman when you pan across the banquet table of dwarves?’” she mentioned. The actress said they could not move forward with the plan because of some scheduling issues.

ALSO READ: Matt Damon reveals he isn't shocked by Coronavirus outbreak; Says his film Contagion prepared him long back

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×