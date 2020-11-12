Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik mark former One Direction singer's mom's 51st birthday with an adorable Baby ZiGi touch

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate former One Direction singer's mom's birthday at home. The supermodel shared a photo from their celebrations on Instagram.

Zayn Malik's mother Trisha Malik celebrated her birthday this week. The former One Direction singer's mother turned 51. On the occasion, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik arranged a special cake at home and celebrated Mamma Malik's birthday. The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that the newly-turned parents marked her birthday in their own way. Gigi revealed that the couple put together a diamond-shaped cake. The cake was surrounded by strawberries and a "5" and "1" candle placed on it.

The couple placed a cake topper decorations which read "51 & Fabulous". The cake was placed beside a box of candles. While the sweet arrangement had our heart, we couldn't help but notice a tiny tiara placed in the far corner of the photo. The small jewel, likely representing baby ZiGi, was placed on a drinking glass. Gigi shared the photo with the caption, "celebrating (Mamma Malik) last night." She said, "we love you," before adding, "Wishing you the best year x." Check out the photo below:

Over the past few weeks, Gigi and Zayn have posed for the camera with their daughter. Although the couple has been secretive about her name, the former 1D singer was seen holding her in a Halloween photo shared by Gigi. More recently, Gigi shared a picture of burping her daughter and said that her munchkin burps sunshine. While the duo is embracing parenthood, they have been making time for themselves as well. The couple has been taking time out for at-home date nights.

Credits :Instagram

