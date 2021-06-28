Justin Timberlake called out for supporting Britney Spears after playing ‘major role’ in her conservatorship

Justin Timberlake recently got slammed by fans for expressing concerns over Britney Spears’ conservatorship after playing a “major role” in the process. Scroll down for more on this.

After Britney Spears’ shocking statements about her conservatorship, the pop icon got support from many celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Wendy Williams, Amber Tamblyn, Miley Cyrus, and former boyfriend Justin Timberlake. While their support was heartwarming to see, but fans didn’t take her ex Justin’s comments about her conservatorship too well.

If you missed it, Justin took to Twitter and wrote, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right." Further criticising the conservatorship rules that kept Spears under tight control, Timberlake added, "No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

The singer then sent his love and support to Britney saying, "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live." After his comments, fans called out Justin for playing a part in Britney’s conservatorship. If you didn’t know, the duo dated for around three years and broke up in 2002. After their breakup, Britney was branded as the "betrayer" by the media — a narrative that Justin most famously capitalized off of in his "Cry Me a River" song and music video, but that continued throughout his career.

Now, many fans are slamming the singer for cashing on Britney’s vulnerability. One social media user wrote: “justin timberlake played a major part on how the media treated her, slut-shamed her, and objectified her but okay.” One also said: “You played a role in this too you’re not a hero just because you’re talking about this now to get some good press and be painted as a hero. We see what you’re trying to do.”

