Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik: After Harry Styles, which 1D member should win a Grammy?

Directioners screamed tears of sheer joy when it was announced that Harry Styles had won his first-ever Grammy for his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Watermelon Sugar in the Best Pop Solo Performance category. The supremely talented 26-year-old singer was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Best Music Video for Adore You. The epic win was even more special as many felt that it was unfair how 1D, with five chart-topping albums, never even got a Grammy nomination let alone a win, to begin with.

If there was another member, who came very close to a possible Grammy nomination was Zayn Malik, whose historic solo debut with Pillowtalk in 2015 garnered him a No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 (making him the first 1D member to do so!), something which even One Direction couldn't do. Not just Pillowtalk, Zayn's Billboard 200 No. 1 album Mind of Mine was also Grammy-worthy, according to ZStans. While Icarus Falls didn't live up to expectations, Malik's third album Nobody Is Listening was also well received. It's no wonder the 28-year-old musician let out his frustrations recently on Twitter, aimed at The Recording Academy, regarding the supposed politics surrounding Grammys nominations and wins.

Next up, we have Niall Horan, whose debut album Flicker grabbed the numero uno position on Billboard 200 with bangers like Slow Hands and This Town. While Heartbreak Weather received mixed reviews, Flicker could have been the first Grammy nomination breakthrough for the 27-year-old singer.

Liam Payne's debut album LP1 didn't match up to expectations but the 27-year-old has found strength in some foot-tapping collaborations like Strip That Down ft. Quavo, which peaked at No. 10 on Billboard Hot 100, For You with Rita Ora for Fifty Shades Freed and Familiar with J Balvin.

On the other hand, we have Louis Tomlinson, the last 1D member to release his solo debut album Walls, which peaked at No. 9 on Billboard 200 and featured hits like Two of Us and Don't Let It Break Your Heart. The 28-year-old singer's album received mixed reviews as well.

This begs the question Directioners; After Harry Styles, which other One Direction member you wish would win a Grammy? Vote in our poll below and don't forget to let Pinkvilla know why you picked the particular 1D member in the comments section below.

Here is some INTERESTING trivia about One Direction: When was One Direction formed? July 23, 2010 How many albums has One Direction released? 5 How many Brit Awards has One Direction won? 7 When did Zayn Malik leave One Direction? March 25, 2015

