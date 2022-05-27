Ray Liotta Demise: Priyanka Chopra expresses grief over the passing of Goodfellas star

Ray Liotta, best known for playing the hustler turned mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas passed away on May 26. The actor was aged 67. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist who revealed that he passed away in his sleep while in a hotel in the Dominican Republic where he was to shoot for the film Dangerous Waters.

The news of Liotta's passing came as a shock to fans as well as his industry colleagues. Among several celebrities who paid tribute to the late actor was also Priyanka Chopra who shared an Instagram story to express her grief over the legendary star's passing. Taking to her Instagram story, Chopra shared the news of the actor's passing and along with it, posted a heartbreak emoji and a clapboard emoji.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Liotta was considered to be one of Hollywood's finest character actors and was known for his performances in films such as Field of Dreams, and Something Wild among others. A heartbreaking tribute was paid to the late actor by his Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco on Twitter who wrote, "I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is GoodFellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same … Ray Liotta."

Several other Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Robert De Niro and more mourned the loss of the famed actor.

