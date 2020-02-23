Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw 'embarrassed' by daughter Mikaela's entry into porn industry?

While Mikaela may have revealed that her parents were not 'upset' but 'intrigued' by her decision, there's more than what meets the eye. Read on to know more.

Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old daughter Mikaela George sent shockwaves through Hollywood when she came out as a porn star in the last week. Mikaela, who was adopted by the Oscar-winning filmmaker and his wife Kate Capshaw, announced to the world that she is embarking on an adult film career of her own. And while Mikaela may have revealed that her parents were not 'upset' but 'intrigued' by her decision, there's more than what meets the eye. As per a latest report in Page Six, a source close to the filmmaker has dished out some details.

The insider revealed to The Post, that Spielberg and his wife are rather embarrassed. "Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her. Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world."

Steven and Kate are parents to seven children most of whom are currently working in different capacities in the film industry. The insider added, "Nothing can hurt Steven Spielberg’s immaculate reputation, nor Kate’s, but they’re worried about how (Mikaela’s revelation) looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed," said a family friend.

Speaking about her decision to join the adult film industry, "I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day today in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated."

