The Suicide Squad FIRST LOOK reveals John Cena as 'Douchey Captain America' aka Peacemaker, Idris Elba & more

James Gunn has finally revealed the villains of his Suicide Squad at the DC Fandome. The director shared a sneak peek of The Suicide Squad and revealed the characters John Cena, Idris Elba and other actors will be essaying in the movie.

The Suicide Squad assembly has been introduced by James Gunn at the DC Fandome this weekend. Although fans were hoping that the filmmaker would drop a trailer and give fans a look at the cast members' villain roles in action, the director chose to release a montage of the behind-the-scenes footage to tease not just the characters but also the plot of the movie. In the clip, Warner Bros and Gunn confirmed that John Cena plays the Pacemaker while Idris Elba essays the role of Bloodsport.

Describing his role in the movie, the actor-wrestler compared him with the Avengers' Captain America. "He's like a douchey Captain America," Cena said, with Gunn taking over to add that Peacemaker would go to any length for peace. The video also gave fans a look at Cena in the superhero costume. Describing the movie, Idris deems The Suicide Squad as a "twisted fantasy of characters" before he says, "It's like a massive, graphic novel brought to life."

In the "roll call" video, producer Peter Safran teased the plot of the movie. He said, “This one is completely unique. This is a gritty, 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn’s characters and comedy." Well, he wasn't wrong! The BTS video montage sees the cast having a ball while the sets' exploding, Harley Quinn having the time of her life as she holds up a missile-launcher and the squad loving the experience of being bad. Gunn said that The Suicide Squad was "by far the most fun I've ever had making a movie."

Via Cnet, check out The Suicide Squad cast and their roles below:

Idris Elba plays Bloodsport

Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn

Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller

Sean Gunn plays Weasel

Pete Davidson plays Blackguard

Daniela Melchior plays Ratcatcher 2

Joel Kinnaman plays Colonel Rick Flag

Nathan Fillion plays TDK

Jai Courtney plays Captain Boomerang

Steve Agee plays the on-set King Shark and John Economos

Mayling Ng plays Mongal

David Dastmalchian plays Polka-Dot Man

Alice Braga plays Sol Soria

John Cena plays Peacemaker

Juan Diego Botto plays Presidente General Silvio Luna

Peter Capaldi plays The Thinker

Michael Rooker plays Savant

Flula Borg plays Javelin

Joaquín Cosío is Mayor General Mateo Suarez

Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt

Storm Reid plays Tyla

The Suicide Squad wrapped filming ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak and is eyeing to release on August 6, 2021.

