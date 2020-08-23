The Suicide Squad FIRST LOOK reveals John Cena as 'Douchey Captain America' aka Peacemaker, Idris Elba & more
The Suicide Squad assembly has been introduced by James Gunn at the DC Fandome this weekend. Although fans were hoping that the filmmaker would drop a trailer and give fans a look at the cast members' villain roles in action, the director chose to release a montage of the behind-the-scenes footage to tease not just the characters but also the plot of the movie. In the clip, Warner Bros and Gunn confirmed that John Cena plays the Pacemaker while Idris Elba essays the role of Bloodsport.
Describing his role in the movie, the actor-wrestler compared him with the Avengers' Captain America. "He's like a douchey Captain America," Cena said, with Gunn taking over to add that Peacemaker would go to any length for peace. The video also gave fans a look at Cena in the superhero costume. Describing the movie, Idris deems The Suicide Squad as a "twisted fantasy of characters" before he says, "It's like a massive, graphic novel brought to life."
In the "roll call" video, producer Peter Safran teased the plot of the movie. He said, “This one is completely unique. This is a gritty, 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn’s characters and comedy." Well, he wasn't wrong! The BTS video montage sees the cast having a ball while the sets' exploding, Harley Quinn having the time of her life as she holds up a missile-launcher and the squad loving the experience of being bad. Gunn said that The Suicide Squad was "by far the most fun I've ever had making a movie."
The Suicide Squad cast and their roles:
Idris Elba plays Bloodsport
Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn
Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller
Sean Gunn plays Weasel
Pete Davidson plays Blackguard
Daniela Melchior plays Ratcatcher 2
Joel Kinnaman plays Colonel Rick Flag
Nathan Fillion plays TDK
Jai Courtney plays Captain Boomerang
Steve Agee plays the on-set King Shark and John Economos
Mayling Ng plays Mongal
David Dastmalchian plays Polka-Dot Man
Alice Braga plays Sol Soria
John Cena plays Peacemaker
Juan Diego Botto plays Presidente General Silvio Luna
Peter Capaldi plays The Thinker
Michael Rooker plays Savant
Flula Borg plays Javelin
Joaquín Cosío is Mayor General Mateo Suarez
Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt
Storm Reid plays Tyla
The Suicide Squad wrapped filming ahead of the COVID-19 outbreak and is eyeing to release on August 6, 2021.
