Sydney Sweeney debuts engagement ring in Cannes, ending year-long speculation

Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in the hit series Euphoria, recently made headlines as she stepped out in Cannes, proudly wearing her engagement ring. The actress, accompanied by her fiancé Jonathan Davino, was spotted leaving the prestigious Hotel Martinez in the French Riviera over the weekend. The sight of her dazzling ring caught the attention of fans and admirers, finally putting an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

A mysterious absence

For nearly a year, Sydney Sweeney's engagement ring had been noticeably absent from public view. The last time the ring was seen adorning her hand was around October 2022. During this time, rumours began to circulate about the nature of Sweeney's relationship with her co-star Glen Powell while they filmed the romantic comedy, Anyone but You, in Australia. Speculation grew as fans wondered if their on-screen chemistry had transformed into something more personal. However, it was later confirmed that Powell had already broken up with his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, before the rumours, putting those speculations to rest.

Subtle statements and public date nights

Though Sydney Sweeney remained tight-lipped about the rumours, she made subtle statements through her public appearances with Jonathan Davino. In April, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at Sake No Hana in New York City, dressed in matching leather ensembles. Notably, Sweeney had chosen to leave her engagement ring at home during this low-key outing. Fans had grown accustomed to its absence and did not raise any concerns. It appears that Sweeney may have reserved showcasing her extravagant bling for grand events, such as the esteemed Cannes Film Festival.



Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have been engaged since February 2022, and their relationship continues to captivate fans and media alike. While the couple prefers to keep the details of their romance private, glimpses of their love and the occasional appearance of Sweeney's sparkling engagement ring fuel anticipation for their future. As Sweeney confidently wears her engagement ring once again, it is evident that love is in the air for the talented actress and her fiancé. Fans eagerly await more updates, counting down the days until they can witness the couple says their heartfelt "I do's."

