Uncharted EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg reveals why he didn't ask Tom Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers

Concocting the perfect storm at the box office, Tom Holland has garnered himself not one but two big-ticket successes. Firstly, we have Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is amongst the highest-grossing movies of all time and secondly, we have the recently released Uncharted, which is also gaining considerable steam at the box office, with promises of a sequel in tow.

Interestingly, Tom shot for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted around the same time. Given how the craze behind the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man was still up in the air, back then, until confirmed post the movie's release; in an interview with Pinkvilla to promote Uncharted, I asked Mark Wahlberg if he tried to get any Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers out of his co-star Holland (who is known as the Spoiler Prince of MCU!) and the Oscar-nominated actor's confession definitely surprised me.

I didn't [ask Tom Holland for Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers]. I'm not that big into the Spider-Man Universe, although I am interested now because they told me about this whole multiverse. Mark Wahlberg

"I didn't. I'm not that big into the Spider-Man Universe, although I am interested now because they told me about this whole multiverse, but I had no idea what that was. My kids have seen the movie, they love it, they're big big fans," the Father Stu star confessed.

With all the right mayhem caused by Spider-Man: No Way Home, especially with fans and critics alike raving about it, we're sure Mark Wahlberg will be more than intrigued by Spider-Man: No Way Home now.

