Anupam Kher shares PICS with his 'dearest friends’ David Dhawan, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and others

As popular Bollywood director David Dhawan turned a year older on August 16, actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with the birthday boy, also featuring his his birthday celebrations. The director has earned the reputation of making several comedy films over the years which are loved by audiences. He has also worked with his son-actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of his film Coolie Number 1.

On the occasion of the director’s 71st birthday, Kher also penned a note that read “With birthday boy #DavidDhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best!” In the first picture, we can see the Kashmir Files actor posing with Dhawan. Second photo features Kher, Dhawan and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik in one frame. Third picture showcases, Shakti Kapoor with Kher and Kaushik. However, fourth pic features actor Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav with others.

Have a look at Anupam Kher’s post:

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the 67-year-old actor opened about his fitness and what keeps him motivated. “Unless you make yourself uncomfortable, how will you inspire yourself and others? Age is just a number. Today, everything is possible; you just need to discipline yourself and stay focused. So, I decided to work on my fitness. My competition is not with the people of my age, it’s with the youngsters,” the actor said.

On the work front presently, Anupam concluded the shooting of ‘Uunchai’ with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. Apart from this, he also announced the title for his upcoming flix, ‘The Signature’ alongside Mahima Chaudhry. Recently, the first look from his upcoming 525th movie ‘The Signature’ was also out.