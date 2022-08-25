Darlings' Shefali Shah says 'disrespect' is the biggest red flag in a relationship: If you're worried...

Shefali Shah is one of the most talented actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Over the years, she has delivered multiple memorable performances in films like Monsoon Wedding, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, and the recently released film Darlings alongside Alia Bhatt. Her acting range and skills have earned her both critical acclaim and the love and adulation of the audience. Recently, in an interview with Yuvaa, Shah talked about the biggest red flag in a relationship.

When asked what the biggest red flag in a relationship is, Shefali Shah said, "Disrespect". She further said, "You know disrespect can start on a very light level of humour and you don't realise it. It starts as ''Arey wo toh aisa hi karta hai...arey wo toh aise hi karti hai...arey isko thodi na samajh aayega". It's not funny after a point of time. You wanna say something and if you have to hold it back, then there is a serious problem. If you start thinking that I really want to share something but let it go as its reaction would be bad."

"If you are worried about being yourself in front of somebody - good, bad, ugly, then there is a problem. In a relationship, you're supposed to feel safe and secure, and accepted. You should not be worrying that it's good but let it go," Shefali Shah concluded.

On the work front, Shefali Shah is gearing up for the second season of her highly successful series Delhi Crime. The first season created history last year by being the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Awards as it bagged the Best Drama Series title. The trailer of the second season brings back Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Singh, with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Bhupendra Singh, played by Rajesh Tailang. Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Gopal Dutt also reprise their roles. The show is slated to start streaming on Netflix from August 26th.

