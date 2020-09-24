  1. Home
Deepika Padukone to drop by NCB office tomorrow; Mumbai Police to deploy extra security for her visit; Report

Deepika Padukone reportedly is all set to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau in thr drug nexus probe. As per the latest report, Mumbai Police has been apparently asked to give additional security at the NCB office ahead of her visit.
6401 reads Mumbai Updated: September 24, 2020 11:23 am
A day back, it was reported that Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau along with other actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh for probe in drug nexus probe. Now, Deepika is reportedly set to appear before NCB tomorrow. Ahead of it, Times Now has reported that Mumbai Police has been asked to deploy additional security at the NCB office tomorrow ahead of her visit. The news channel reported that the Mumbai Police has been instructed to make proper arrangements ahead of the star's visit tomorrow. 

Earlier, it was reported that Deepika, who was in Goa for the shoot of her next with Shakun Batra, is expected to leave the city for Mumbai in the afternoon today at 1:30 via a private charter. Amid this, Deepika's manager also was issued summons along with the actress by the Narcotics Control Bureau after chats from 2017 between the two came to surface while interrogating Jaya Saha. In the alleged chats, Deepika was seen discussing 'maal, weed and hash' with her manager in 2017. Based on it, reportedly, Deepika was called in for questioning. 

This is a developing Story. 

Credits :Times Now

