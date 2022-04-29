Deepika Padukone is the wind beneath my wings: Ranveer Singh tips his hat to wife, mom with Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Actor Ranveer Singh never fails to impress with his on-screen performances and off-screen demeanour. Now, he is all set to win hearts with Jayeshbhai Jordaar where he will be seen as a Gujju merchant fighting for his unborn girl child. In his real-life too, Ranveer is surrounded by loving women including his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. Now, in a recent conversation, Ranveer expressed his gratitude to his wife, mom and sister and said that through his film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he hopes they experience it.

Talking about the women in his life, Ranveer said, "Whatever I am today, I am because of the women in my life, I have been surrounded with very strong feminine forces and energies right from my childhood and throughout my life. I wouldn’t call them my support system; they are literally the centre of my universe." Praising his wife Deepika along with his mom Anju and sister Ritika, Ranveer went on to share that they are the reason he is able to do whatever he is doing.

My mom means everything to me, my sister is like a second mother to me, my wife is the wind beneath my wings. Ranveer Singh

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor said, "My mom means everything to me, my sister is like a second mother to me, my wife is the wind beneath my wings and even my team is constituted by mostly women and they are the reason I am able to do what I am able to do. So, more than just about anyone else, I want them to see this film and experience it. I am really happy that I got this opportunity, where I could, through my art, express my gratitude to all the women in my life for making me who I am." He concluded by saying that being a part of a film that is a tribute to women in his life, is extremely special to him.

Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer featured Boman Irani, Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah apart from Ranveer Singh. The film's trailer already has received a lot of love and fans cannot wait to see Ranveer's Gujarati avatar. The first song Firecracker also is a trending chartbuster. The film is directed by Divyang Thakkar, backed by Yash Raj Films and is set to release on May 13, 2022.

Also Read|Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh’s social drama comes with a thought-provoking plot