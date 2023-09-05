Is Special 26 sequel with Akshay Kumar in works? Anupam Kher weighs in

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher are two of the most successful actors in Bollywood. Over the years, they have worked together on many films including Heyy Babyy, Desi Boyz, and Dhadkan. One of their most successful collaboration has to be Neeraj Pandey's 2013 heist crime drama film Special 26. In it, the two played fraudsters who pose as CBI officers.

Anupam Kher talks about the Special 26 sequel

In an interview with News18, Kher opened up about the possibility of a Special 26 sequel. He said, “This is one of the questions I’ve been wanting to ask Neeraj (Pandey) for so many years. Every time he’s asked about it, he turns around and hides his face. I’ve been after him to make a sequel to Special 26. He keeps making multiple seasons of his web shows and he should make a second part of Special 26 too because it deserves a sequel. But it seems like he isn’t excited to make it (laughs). Hopefully, it will happen soon.” Kher further added, “It will happen in time."

Earlier, Kher and Akshay Kumar had an interaction on X (formerlyTwitter) about its sequel. During that time, Kumar wrote, “I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai :)”

About Special 26

Special 26 is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, and Jimmy Shergill. It was based on the 1987 Opera House heist in Bombay. Special 26 turned out to be a critical and commercial success and was remade in Tamil as Thaanaa Serndha Koottam starring Suriya in the lead role. In the past, Kher has frequently collaborated with Pandey on films like A Wednesday, Special 26, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Aiyaary, and the recently released web series The Freelancer.

Workwise, Kumar was last seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in OMG 2. The film tackled the taboo subject of sex education in schools. Upon release, it turned out to be a profitable venture. Kher, on the other hand, was last seen in IB71.

