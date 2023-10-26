Koffee With Karan 8: Ranveer Singh reveals how he 'popped the question' to Deepika Padukone in Maldives; 'She got emotional'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared unknown secrets of their relationship in the first episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the chat, the star couple also shared that they dated for almost six years before putting a ring on it. The Lootera actor described the romantic way in which he asked his wife Deepika to marry him in the Maldives surrounded by water on all sides.

Ranveer Singh revealed how he proposed to Deepika Padukone

After lots of anticipation and excitement post the teaser drop, the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 has dropped on OTT. At the show with host Karan Johar, actor Ranveer Singh revealed that there was a point when he felt right and decided that she was the one. Hence, he wanted to put a ring on it before anyone else arrived in Deepika Padukone's life.

He shared how he proposed to the Piku actress during their vacation in the Maldives after dating her since mid-2012. “We were going to take a holiday and I decided that I would propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring and we go to the Maldives and I secretly carry the ring with me and we do the sandbank adventure.”

Explain it, the actor said that a boat took them to the middle of the sea and there’s just one tiny sliver of sand in the midst of the sea. “So, it was just her and me in the middle of the sea. I was like, ‘This is the perfect scenario’,” he shared adding that he made the proposal so picture-perfect that Deepika would be compelled to say yes. What a masterstroke, Ranveer!

He continued, “They dropped us off and let and now it’s just her and me on the island and I popped the question, gave her the ring, she did not expect it, and she got emotional. And that was it, she said yes and I felt like the king of the world and then we were engaged.” This sounds so dreamy and all kinds of beautiful. What do you think?

