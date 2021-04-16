Kartik Aaryan LOSES not just Dostana 2 with Dharma Productions but Sharan Sharma’s next too under same banner

Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. What went wrong? Read details

In 2019, announced that he is taking the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and debutant, Lakshya. It was helmed by Collin D Cunha, and went on floors by the end of 2019. The makers shot for the portions in India, however, the shoot was halted in March 2020 owing to the Covid pandemic. The next schedule was to take place in London, however since then, they have been trying to resume the shoot by taking the film on floors, but owing to surge in cases, as also date issues, shooting abroad became a challenge.

We have now learnt that Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of Dostana 2. A source close to the development informs us that the makers of the film were taken aback by the constant delays caused by the actor. “He committed to complete the film multiple times over the last few months, but backed out at the last-minute citing one or the other reason. The sudden cancellation of shoot from his end resulted in date diary of everyone else from the cast of Dostana going haywire,” the source revealed.

Producer Karan Johar and director Collin D Cunha finally decided to put an end to this discussion when the actor cancelled the freshly planned schedule of the film, as that resulted in the leading actress Janhvi Kapoor losing out on a film. Buzz is the actress was to start shooting for Mr. Lele with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in March; however, when the dates clashed with Dostana 2 schedule, she had to opt out of the Shashank Khaitan directorial. As things stand today, she could neither shoot for Mr. Lele nor Dostana 2, as the schedule of latter was cancelled last minute. For those unaware, Kartik and Janhvi were reportedly in a relationship.

Karan and his team have now taken a strong stand and would not be working with Kartik again. “Kartik was to collaborate with Karan on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Gunjan Saxena director, Sharan Sharma. However, even that film has gone on the backburner, and they will approach a new actor soon. Likewise, even Dostana 2 has not been shelved. In-fact, the makers will rope in another actor in place of Kartik and reshoot the film,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 under his kitty at the moment. He is also working with Rohit Dhawan on the remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake with Ekta Kapoor. This will be followed by a film with Hansal Mehta to be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. We wait to see how Kartik and his team will react to this.

