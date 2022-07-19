Nysa Devgan stuns in thigh-high slit skirt & white shirt as she poses with her friends in Greece; PICS

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. She has not stepped into the world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. Moreover, despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media platform. Every now and then, her pictures go viral on the internet, leaving everyone in awe.

Thanks to Orhan Awatramani, best friend to several star kids, for treating us to new photos of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, every now and then. Speaking of which, her friend Orhan Awatramani recently shared pictures with her from their trip to Greece and in the new photos, Nysa is being circulated with her friends, having the best time. Devgan looks super chic with her buddies, she is donning a white tie-front shirt and she paired it with a floral thigh-high slit skirt. We must say, she looked absolutely stunning! The whole group of friends also served looks in their fashionable outfits.

Check out Nysa Devgan's PICS:

Meanwhile, recently Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amsterdam and she posed with Nysa Devgan in those pictures. In one photo, we can see Janhvi twinning with Nysa Devgan as they are posing with two other friends in a restaurant. Nysa also accompanied Orhan to London in May, when singer Kanika Kapoor married businessman Gautam Hathiramani.

The star kid has been rumoured to make her Bollywood debut and speaking about her speculated acting debut, her father-actor Ajay, in an interview with Film Companion said: “I don’t know if she comes into this line because till this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. So, I don’t know, she is in abroad and is studying right now.” Ajay and Kajol married in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan.

