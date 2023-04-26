Priyanka Chopra CONFIRMS she will attend the Met Gala 2023; To join Alia Bhatt, who will make her debut

The highly anticipated Met Gala 2023 is all set to take place in less than a week, and the excitement for fashion’s biggest night is at its peak. The 2023 Met Gala will take place on the 1st of May, in New York, and there’s a lot of buzz and speculations about which celebrities will attend. A few days ago, media reports claimed that Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will make her Met Gala debut this year, leaving the actress’ fans super excited. Now, Priyanka Chopra has also confirmed her return to Mat Gala 2023, and she has also dropped a hint about her look!

Priyanka Chopra confirms her attendance at Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra has been making stylish appearances for the global press tour of her upcoming series Citadel. At a recent red carpet event, Priyanka Chopra reportedly revealed that she will be attending the Met Gala this year. Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin tweeted that Priyanka told him she will be at the Met Gala, on Monday. Priyanka also dropped a hint about her look. “Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look “will be on theme” because she loves a theme but it will also have a “special element.” #JustforVariety,” read the tweet.

The Theme for Met Gala 2023 is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, which will pay tribute to the former Chanel creative director, who died in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra to join Alia Bhatt at the Met Gala 2023

Meanwhile, apart from Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt is another Bollywood celeb who will attend the Met Gala 2023. If reports are to be believed, Alia will make her debut at the grand fashion event and will wear a custom design by renowned designer Prabal Gurung.

While this will be Alia’s maiden appearance at the Met Gala, it will be Priyanka Chopra’s fourth appearance. PeeCee previously attended the Met Gala from 2017 to 2019. For Met Gala 2017 and Met Gala 2018, Priyanka wore Ralph Lauren outfits, while she opted for a Dior couture gown for her Met appearance in 2019.

