Raj Kundra Live Updates: Businessman bribed officials Rs 25 lakh to avoid arrest; 70 videos recovered.

's husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra faced some serious heat from the law as he was arrested on Monday in an adult film racket case. Soon after Kundra's arrest, several details of the businessman's holdings and operations has now come to the fore. After his arrest, several reports stated that the entrepreneur had joined hands with a UK production house to distribute the adult films that were being shot in India via the app Hotshots.

While the app was banned from Google Play Store and Apple store in 2020, the business continued to flourish as Kundra also had a backup app named Bollyfame in place. Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody along with another co-accused Ryan Tharpe who was a techie associate for their app Hotshots. As new details continue to emerge, stay tuned to Pinkvilla's live updates.

Here are the top developments in Raj Kundra's case:

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Wednesday revealed that Raj Kundra ran his adult film business via well established WhatsApp groups named HS-account, HS-operation and HS-take down. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, the Crime Branch revealed that Kundra assigned tasks to employees on each of these three groups and also had a legal time in place. Read full story here!

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Raj Kundra was avoiding arrest till now by bribing Crime Branch officers by paying Rs 25 lakh. As per the report, a wanted accused has alleged that Kundra paid a fat amount to investigating officers to evade arrest. Read full story here!

The police are going all out with their investigation and according to TOI, crime branch has recovered at least 70 videos shot by Raj Kundra’s former PA Umesh Kamat with the help of different production houses.

On Wednesday, it was stated that Raj Kundra's servers have been seized by the Crime Branch. Now, the servers will be sent for forensic analysis to rule out if Kundra used it to distribute pornographic material to the UK-based company.

Raj Kundra's lawyer argued in court that it is incorrect to label the adult film content as porn as there was "actual intercourse" shown in the videos. He stated that it can be defined as vulgar content but not pornographic. Read full story here!

In connection with the case, the cops have also frozen close to Rs 7.21 crore in different people's bank accounts.

Shilpa Shetty's film Hungama 2 release will not be pushed due to her husband Raj Kundra's arrest. The makers revealed that they will go ahead with the release as planned. Read full story here!

Stay tuned for the latest updates in the Raj Kundra case!