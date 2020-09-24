Rakul Preet Singh confirms receiving NCB summons, set to appear on 25 September

A NCB official confirmed the development that Rakul Preet Singh has confirmed receiving the summon. Read details below.

Hours after Rakul Preet Singh's team claimed that actress had not received any summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau who are probing the Bollywood-drug nexus, the actress has now acknowledged it. A NCB official confirmed the development. ANI tweeted, "Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official."

After confirming that she has received the summon, reports have stated that the actress will appear before the anti-drug probe agency on 25 September. The actress, who is an extremely popular figure down South, was called in for questioning today. However, she may now appear on Friday along side .

Take a look:

#UPDATE Yes, Rakul Preet Singh has acknowledged the summons and updated her latest address: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official https://t.co/VlNqUgrNHR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

The NCB had earlier stated that they issued summons to the actress digitally, but there was no response from her or her team. According to CNN News 18, Rakul is expected to face questions like: did you procure drugs from Rhea Chakraborty, did you attend alleged drug parties at Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse and do you know people who consume and supply drugs. It must be noted that reports had widely stated that Rakul's name came up during Rhea Chakraborty's interrogation. However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has categorically stated that the actress did not name anyone in her questioning. ALSO READ: After NCB sends summon, Deepika Padukone expected to reach Mumbai on a charter plane from Goa today afternoon?

