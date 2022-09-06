Rashmika Mandanna recalls first meeting with Goodbye co-star Amitabh Bachchan: I thought he didn't like me

Rashmika Mandanna is a big name in the South industry but her fan following is not limited to that industry. She enjoys a massive fan following across the country and now as she is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in Goodbye. The trailer of the film was launched today and fans are already jumping with joy. The team got together for the trailer launch of the event but unfortunately, Big B could only attend it via zoom call due to his health reasons. The actress opened up about her first meeting with the megastar.

Recalling the first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I met Amitabh sir for the first time on my birthday. I was waiting for sir on the set and said hi to him. He just walked in, crossed me and went. I didn't know what to say. Then I went on the set, I was so nervous. I introduced myself. Initially, I thought he didn't like me, but, I remember, one day he just randomly posted a poster of me from Pushpa. I think our relationship just got closer throughout the making of the film. He is a beautiful person and I am happy to see that side of a legend.”

Talking about Goodbye, starring the legendary thespian Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, South heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles the film will take the audiences on a roller-coaster of emotions filled with laughter, warmth & tears. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the highly-awaited Varisu. Helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, National Award-winning producer Dil Raju is backing the flick under the prestigious banner of Venkateswara Creations. Besides the leads, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also play pivotal roles in the movie, along with the rest. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

