Salman Khan to build a 19-floor, sea-facing hotel in Mumbai? Here’s what we know

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with his family, is reportedly planning to build a luxurious hotel at a prime location in Mumbai. A report in Times Of India states that the BMC has approved the plans for the hotel, which will be built on a prime, sea-facing plot at Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai. The building plans for the hotel were accessed by TOI, and they show a 19-storey hotel. The plot on which the hotel will be constructed, once housed the Starlet CHS residential building, in which the Khans had purchased apartments and initially intended to redevelop into a residential building. However, now the family has changed their mind, and a 19-storey luxurious hotel will be built.

Salman Khan to build a 19-storey hotel in Mumbai

As per the report, Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan is the owner of the property, and the proposal to build the hotel was submitted more than a year ago in her name. The plans reveal that the hotel will have three-level basements, while the first and the second floors will house a café and a restaurant. The third floor will have a gymnasium and a swimming pool, while the 4th floor will be used as the service floor. The convention center will be on the 5th and 6th floors of the building, while the 7th to 19th floors will be for hotel use. There has been no official confirmation from Salman Khan’s team yet.

Meanwhile, the report also states that there has been no sign of construction on the plot yet. Currently, a building stands there, which will reportedly have to go for the construction of the hotel.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film’s cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, among others.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Salman Khan will shoot for its promo