Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj Assistant Director Mayank Dixit gets beaten by six men in Delhi; Report

On Sunday night, casting director and acting coach Mayank Dixit was beaten by a group of men in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. He suffered serious injuries and it caught the attention of the netizens after pictures surfaced on the internet that shows Mayank in the hospital. He has worked as a casting and assistant director in many notable Bollywood movies including Salman Khan's Yuvvraaj and Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz.

Mayank Dixit suffers injuries

The incident happened after Mayank had a heated argument with the group of men over reversing a car. As per reports, the accused, six men, are yet to be identified and a search for them is underway. Delhi Police are examining the CCTV footage in the neighborhood and an FIR has been registered. It should be mentioned, the victim has not yet issued a statement about the incident. He has suffered serious head and neck injuries. The picture that surfaced on the internet shows him lying on a hospital bed with a blue eye and bandages and neck support.

About Mayank Dixit

Although Mayank works in Mumbai, he was raised in Delhi where he finished his studies in Journalism and Mass Communication. After completing his studies, went to Mumbai to work as an assistant director. He has also held many acting workshops and coached young actors. Throughout his career, he has assisted many reputed directors and got the opportunity to work with popular Bollywood actors. Mayank Dixit has worked as a casting director for Sanjay Dutt’s 2020 film Torbaaz. In 2008, Mayank also worked as an assistant director for Salman Khan’s Yuvvraaj. It also featured Zayed Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. Mayank also cast for Rahul Bose's Poorna – Courage has no limit. Mayank Dixit also held many acting workshops to coach young talents.

