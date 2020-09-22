Should Deepika Padukone break her silence and address reported drug allegations? COMMENT

As per reports, Deepika Padukone's October 2017 WhatsApp chat with manager Karishma Prakash has gone viral and the NCB has summoned actress' manager.

is currently in Goa shooting for Shakun Batra's film but back home in Mumbai her 2017 WhatsApp chats have been making headlines. According to multiple media reports, Deepika's October 2017 WhatsApp chat with manager Karishma Prakash where she can be seen asking for 'hash' has gone viral. According to reports, Deepika and Karishma's chats, as 'D' and 'K', the actress' manager is summoned by the NCB.

It is also being reported that summons for Deepika by the NCB will most likely be issued this week and earliest by Tuesday evening. Republic TV's report revealed that Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha, who is being interrogated by the NCB, has spilled the beans on Deepika Padukone with evidence mounting against her.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karishma may be unable to appear before NCB as she is in Goa with Deepika for the shoot of Shakun Batra's film. Deepika's shoot in the coastal began this week and the actress had even shared glimpses of her excitement on Instagram.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Times Now has revealed that even could possibly come under the NCB scanner and another prominent Bollywood actress from 2005. It is being widely reported that Jaya Saha arranged drugs for a number of celebrities.

While it was earlier reported that Deepika was set to issue a statement on the drug allegations, she has not yet broken her silence on the matter. Do you think that Deepika Padukone must speak out? Vote and comment below to let us know your thoughts on the same.

