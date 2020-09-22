  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Should Deepika Padukone break her silence and address reported drug allegations? COMMENT

As per reports, Deepika Padukone's October 2017 WhatsApp chat with manager Karishma Prakash has gone viral and the NCB has summoned actress' manager.
29052 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone and reported drug allegations.Should Deepika Padukone break her silence and address reported drug allegations? COMMENT
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone is currently in Goa shooting for Shakun Batra's film but back home in Mumbai her 2017 WhatsApp chats have been making headlines. According to multiple media reports, Deepika's October 2017 WhatsApp chat with manager Karishma Prakash where she can be seen asking for 'hash' has gone viral. According to reports, Deepika and Karishma's chats, as 'D' and 'K', the actress' manager is summoned by the NCB. 

It is also being reported that summons for Deepika by the NCB will most likely be issued this week and earliest by Tuesday evening. Republic TV's report revealed that Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha, who is being interrogated by the NCB, has spilled the beans on Deepika Padukone with evidence mounting against her. 

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Karishma may be unable to appear before NCB as she is in Goa with Deepika for the shoot of Shakun Batra's film. Deepika's shoot in the coastal began this week and the actress had even shared glimpses of her excitement on Instagram. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma may not appear before NCB as she is in Goa with actress

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Times Now has revealed that even Shraddha Kapoor could possibly come under the NCB scanner and another prominent Bollywood actress from 2005. It is being widely reported that Jaya Saha arranged drugs for a number of celebrities. 

While it was earlier reported that Deepika was set to issue a statement on the drug allegations, she has not yet broken her silence on the matter. Do you think that Deepika Padukone must speak out? Vote and comment below to let us know your thoughts on the same.

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Anonymous 20 minutes ago

No she should just keep filming or what ever she’d doing in goa. Keep showing shots of herself and carry on as if not responsible for letting sushant down a lot of people who she was a role model for

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

she must be scripting something

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

She like haaash drug not weed.. yes pleaaase i need haaash

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

has she gone in so called depression again after taking high dose of drugs again

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Nonsense

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She will need a lot of Maal to be able to do that

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Nah-ah!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Deepika please take a legal action against it.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement