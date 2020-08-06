Sonu Sood’s kindness continues; Actor helps 100 Tamil Nadu medical students stuck in Russia return to Chennai

Sonu Sood helped 101 medical students who were stranded in Moscow return back to their homeland on Wednesday by arranging a charter flight for them.

Sonu Sood strikes again with his acts of generosity. The actor most recently helped 100 medical students from Tamil Nadu and one from Delhi who were stranded in Moscow, Russia amid the ongoing lockdown reach Chennai. The actor has been helping a slew of people reach their homes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Most recently, the actor arranged for a charter flight to bring back various medical students who were stranded in Russia to get back to their homeland.

The young students who reached Chennai on Wednesday are now quarantined in different hotels around the city. According to The New Indian Express the students had paid Rs 33,000 for the flight that was arranged by the actor. T R Sakthi Priyadarshini a student told the site, “The flight had a seating capacity for 200 passengers. We were only 101 students, including one student from Delhi. We were not sure if the private airlines would operate chartered flights for our strength. But, we learned actor Sonu Sood paid the remaining money to book the entire flight and facilitated our travel.”

The students revealed that around 200 medical students were stranded and got in touch with each other via WhatsApp and were trying to book a chartered flight with private operators. Since they didn’t have a direct flight to Chennai from Russia some students took flights to other states in the country and in the end only 101 were left remaining. On July 23rd after they saw posts about the actor and his acts of generosity, they sent an email to him. Soon after they were contacted by the actor’s office and a flight was arranged for them to return.

Ever since the lockdown commenced Sonu Sood has been lending a helping hand making sure stranded people have returned to their hometowns amid this lockdown. He started off by helping migrant workers return to their respective cities and in July he arranged the first charter flight to help stranded medical students from Kyrgyzstan return back to India.

Credits :The New Indian Express

