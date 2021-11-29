Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's much awaited trailer of Pushpa: The Rise to release on December 6

Allu Arjun will be seen next in the upcoming Telugu film titled Pushpa, which is one of the anticipated films of Tollywood. Today, the makers announced the much-awaited update with a new poster from the film. Yes, the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise will release on December 6, 2021.

The rumours of Pushpa trailer releasing in December first week turned out to be true. The makers announced that the trailer will be blast and fans can't wait for it. the countdown for the trailer has begun as fans are trending Twitter with #PushpaTrailer.

A few days ago, makers shared that the trailer work is in progress. The film is slated to release in two parts so the first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Samantha will appear in a special song.

Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad and all four songs till now including Saami Saami, Srivalli, Daako Daako Meka and Eyy Bidda Idi Naa Adda became an instant hit.