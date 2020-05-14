Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's Love Story: From proposal on the sets of Bangalore Days to their marriage

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's magical love story is our all-time favourite and many fans look up to them when it is all about love, promises and togetherness.

It is rightly said that marriages are made in heaven and a lot of celebrity couples make us believe that fairytales do exist. One of our favourite celebrity love stories is of Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, who fell in love with each other during the shooting of their film, Bangalore Days. They are not just the best on-screen couple but also off-screen. Their beautiful and romantic social media pictures are a proof that they were destined to be together. They are setting major relationship goals for all the couples and show their fans what true love means in reality.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's magical love story is our all-time favourite and many fans look up to them when it is about love, promises and togetherness. Fahadh and Nazriya Nazim are the perfect partners and setting goals for us. They met each other for the first time on the sets of Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014). They played the role of husband and wife in the film. Interestingly, not Fahadh but Nazriya proposed her partner while they were sitting in a room post pack-up. During one of the interview, Nazriya Nazim revealed, “During the shooting of Bangalore days, we were sitting in a room. Only two of us were there. So I asked him ‘Will you marry me?. I promise I will care for you."

Though the actor had experienced love in the past, he had never faced such an honest question from any girl. The Trance actor immediately said 'Yes' Fahadh also revealed that their parents had been pivotal in arranging the marriage. Fahadh Faasil's mother was super impressed by Nazriya in the first meet itself. One of the stunning couples in the Malayalam film industry got engaged on 20 January 2014 and got married in the same year on 21 August.

Sharing about how he decided to spend the rest of his life with hs Bangalore Days co-star, Fahadh said, "Even though I have been in love in the past I have never looked at anyone the way I looked at her ( Nazriya)." They show faith in destiny and decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Nazriya Nazim, already an established and popular actress in Malayalam films took almost a four-year-long break from acting. Post her wedding, Nazriya Nazim returned to films in 2018 with Anjali Menon’s Koode.

In between, there were a lot of reports that the couple is expecting their first child together. However, Nazriya Nazim took to social media and rubbished the news.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s last film together was Trance. Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the film released earlier this year.

