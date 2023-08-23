King Of Kotha: Suriya to Prithviraj Sukumarnan, rumored cameos in Dulquer Salmaan starrer

Dulquer Salmaan's next King Of Kotha is a highly anticipated and awaited film. The film has caught a major buzz as DQ will be seen in a total gangster look, pan-Indian market, promotional tours, and many others. The cast of the film is quite promising too. And that's not, there's a major buzz that several popular stars like Suriya, Dhruv Vikram, Prithviraj Sukumarnan, and others will be seen in cameos.

According to reports, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumarnan, who is a very close friend of Dulquer Salmaan, is rumored to play a cameo in King Of Kotha. It is said that he will be seen in a grey shade role in the film. However, there's no official confirmation regarding it. Tovino Thomas, the Malayalam actor who scored a blockbuster with Minnal Murali, is reportedly playing a cameo too. The rumors began after he was spotted at the shoot of the film earlier this year. Several pics from the sets went viral. It was also later said that his cameo is not true. Nevertheless, only time will tell if Tovino is part of KOK or not.

Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram, who made his debut with Adithya Varma, is expected to play a brief role. While this not officially confirmed, movie buffs are super excited to watch Dulquer and Dhruv together after Mammootty and Vikram in Dhruvam. Another big name in the list of cameos of KOK is Suriya. The Tamil superstar will be seen in a short role before they reportedly reunite together for Sudha Kongara's film. The actor is very close to DQ's father Mammootty as he will be seen with his wife Jyothika in next film.



About King Of Kotha

The upcoming action thriller marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran director Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan. King of Kotha features a stellar star cast including Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in the supporting roles. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Zee Studios.

The trailer has also raised expectations sky high. The film is scheduled to release on August 24.

