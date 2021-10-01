'Squid Game' star Jung Ho Yeon dishes about boyfriend and actor Lee Dong Hwi in a recent interview

K-drama audiences will agree that model turned actress Jung Ho Yeon is one of the hottest actresses in the industry right now! The talented model turned actress made her acting debut with Netflix's survival television series 'Squid Game' and has been basking in the worldwide success of the drama!

In a recent interview with media outlet TenAsia, the actress dished about her boyfriend and actor Lee Dong Hwi and how his support and encouragement means the world to her. She revealed that Lee Dong Hwi is a good friend, sunbae (senior) and person. She shared that he is always checking on her and worries about her like a parent figure. For those unversed, Lee Dong Hwi is a talented and noted actor, best known for his hit television drama 'Reply 1988' alongside Girl's Day's Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol and Ko Kyung Pyo. He has also acted in acclaimed South Korean films like 'The Handmaiden;, 'Confidential Assignment' and 'Extreme Job'.

Lee Dong Hwi and Jung Ho Yeon have been in a rock-solid relationship for six years now and the couple has not shied away from making a public confession about their relationship either.

Meanwhile, the stupendous success of 'Squid Game' has sparked discussions of a possible season 2 as well. PD Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that there are no concrete plans as of now but mentioned that they are contemplating the possibility of a sequel. In line with this, the fans are discussing the potential names who can make a special appearance to spice the possibility of a season 2. Among them, BLACKPINK's Jennie, who is also a close friend of Jung Ho Yeon is considered a hot favourite to star in season 2.

Well, we cannot wait. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Squid Game’ and BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Why fans think the singer might get cast in season 2

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.