SuHomecoming trends ahead of EXO’s Suho’s military discharge

While the world will be out making preparations for the upcoming Valentine’s Day, this one fandom will be celebrating for a very different and special reason. Boy group EXO’s leader Suho is set to return from his military enlistment on February 13 after serving his country as a public service worker for 18 months.

Suho enlisted on May 14, 2020, after announcing the same to his fans through a post on EXO’s fancafe. He was sent with warm wishes from his fellow members Chanyeol, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun and Sehun as well as fans alike who hope for his safe return. Well the day is not so far as Kim Junmeyon, Suho’s real name, is set to return to being a non-soldier, common man- as common as the leader of EXO can be in just a day.

Multiple giveaways, fan projects, celebratory events, donations and more were begun on occasion of Suho’s return as EXO-Ls, EXO’s fandom came together to welcome the man. Soon, Twitter started blowing up as fans shared lovely pictures of the singer. The hashtag ‘SuHomecoming’ soon climbed Twitter trends.

Suho is the third member of EXO to be discharged from the military as members Xiumin and D.O returned in December 2020 and January 2021 respectively. Meanwhile, Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun are currently in service.

