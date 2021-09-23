TOP Media announces the disbandment of boy group 100%

It’s a sad day for 100% fans as TOP Media has announced the disbandment of the boy group. On September 23, the label shared a statement announcing that after much discussion, the four members have decided to end their contracts with them on October 9, 2021. The members thanked the fans for their continuous support and love in another letter.

The announcement shared on the group’s social media accounts reads,

“We thank the fans who have given love and support to the 100% members.



TOP Media and the 100% members Rockhyun, Jonghwan, Chanyong, and Hyukjin have decided to end the group’s activities when their exclusive contracts end on October 9, 2021.



For nine years since their debut in September 2012, 100% received love in both Korea and Japan for their activities, performances, and singing skills.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the members who have been with us for so long, and we will continue to support them in the future.



We ask for your warm attention and encouragement for the new start of Rockhyun, Jonghwan, Chanyong, and Hyukjin’s lives.”

The members themselves shared a warm letter of thanks to the fans who stayed with them for nine years and promised to return with a new image. Check out the post below.

100% debuted under TOP Media on 18 September 2012 with single ‘We, 100%’. Over the last nine years, the original seven member group reduced to four after member Sanghoon’s hiatus, Changbum’s departure and leader Minwoo’s tragic demise. The group will commemorate their ninth debut anniversary with a live broadcast on September 23, on Naver V LIVE at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: OnlyOneOf leader Love withdraws from group as a member; Agency releases statement