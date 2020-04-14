Coffee for Skincare: How and why you should add coffee in your skin and beauty regime?

Coffee, which is one of the popular beverages across the world, works wonders for our skin. Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel reveals how and why.

There are no double thoughts over how coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages across the world. And the quarantine #DalgonaCoffeeChallenge reinstates this fact. But were you aware of how great it is for your skin? No right. Celeb dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel, who is the founder of Cutis Skin Studio has shared how and why one should use coffee for skincare. She explained that coffee is loaded with antioxidants and the same help our skin.

She revealed that the antioxidants, caffeic acid, and phenols which are present in coffee help in fighting the free radicals. Coffee, when prepared as a drink, can provide antioxidants internally, however, skin benefits from coffee are primarily obtained topically by applying the mask, scrub, or paste from fresh coffee grounds directly applied on the skin. As we all know, it is a lockdown in India due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we have limited resources on our hand. And during this time, one can easily pamper and take care of the skin with the help of coffee.

Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Apratim Goel on how coffee can benefit your skin and DIY ways:

Why you should add coffee in skincare routine?

EXFOLIATION

Coffee grounds make an excellent exfoliating agent as it does not dissolve in water and remove dead skin cells leaving skin smooth and soft naturally. It's especially good for rough, dry places like elbows, knees, and feet among others.

CELLULITE REDUCTION

Are you facing cellulite issues? Then coffee powder can come to your rescue. Creams and serums containing coffee can temporarily minimize the visibility of cellulite by dehydrating the fat cells.

ANTI-AGEING

One should apply coffee on the skin to reduce the appearances of darkspots, redness, and fine lines. Coffee seed oil works wonder as they can increase collagen and elastin, making the skin look and feel firmer. So, say bye to wrinkles and aging fine lines with coffee.

HYDRATING AND SOOTHING

Coffee can also help keep the skin hydrated by reducing transepidermal water loss. It can actually also calm your inflamed, red skin thanks to the same antioxidants that protect it from premature aging. It's also a vasoconstrictor, which means it reduces redness.

DE-PUFFING

Having puffed skin? Try coffee. When applied topically via eye creams, the caffeine in coffee helps reduce under-eye puffiness as it stops the blood flow to the area. Did you notice it is one of common ingredients in de-puffing creams?

ACNE TREATMENT

The chlorogenic acid and niacin in coffee have both anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and these two properties fight with acne.

How to use coffee in the skin and beauty regime?

DIY COFFEE EXFOLIATING MASK

Take 1 tbsp of coffee and 1 tbsp of yogurt mix it well. Now, gently massage over your face and neck and let it sit for five minutes. Rinse well with warm water.

DIY BODY EXFOLIATING MASK

Take 2 tbsp off coffee add 1 tbsp of sugar and in the mixture, add a few drops of coconut or almond oil. Apply and massage it on the body for and rinse it off.

DIY LIP SCRUB

Take 1 tbsp of coffee and 2 drops of coconut oil and massage it for 2 minutes.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×