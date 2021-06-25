How to make your eye makeup last all day long!

Do you spend a lot of time perfecting your eye makeup, only to have it creasing or smudging in no time at all? Read on to discover some tips and tricks to prevent it, and make your eye makeup last all day long!

When getting ready for the day, a morning routine is religiously followed- breakfast, a skincare and makeup routine, and praying to the makeup overlords to let our eye makeup last a bit longer today, without creasing or smudging. When you invest so much time, money and effort into looking and feeling your best every single day, you would obviously want it to last longer than an hour at best, especially in the summer season. That should not be too much to ask for. If you can relate to this hassle, this one’s for you!

What causes eye makeup to crease and smudge?

The primary and most obvious answer to that is the sebum or oil produced by your skin, and yes, even your eyelids do that. The sweat and oil seeps into the pigments and products you used, causing them to shift and accumulate in the folds of your eyelids, creating unsightly and greasy lines. Sometimes, the products you use may be unsuitable for your skin, or more likely to smudge than others. If you used an eyeshadow that is too sheer or has too few layers for a subtle effect, know that it may be more prone to creasing. Even applying too many layers of eyeshadow because of poor pigmentation can increase the chances of creasing.

How can you prevent creasing and smudging?

Here are a couple of tips you should pay attention to and products you should invest in to ensure your eye makeup does not budge-

1. Creating a blank, flawless canvas. After you have prepped your skin and are done with your skincare routine (which should include a good toner and avoid serums or heavy creams), let it completely sink in before proceeding with your makeup. After that, apply a pea-sized amount of heavy-duty eye primer all over your lid and under-eye region, dab it down and wait for it to dry.

A good eye primer, like the Swiss Beauty Eye Primer which has a unique water-resistant, crème formula, will ensure a smooth and uniform canvas for application. This primer will help avoid fall-outs and cling on to pigments for longer-lasting eye makeup.

Price - ₹ 359.00

Buy Now.

2. Use the right tools. Using your fingers or just about any brush available might seem like a life-hack, but it is not advisable if you do it everyday and want it to last. For instance, a flat brush should be used for pressing and building pigments, a soft dome-shaped one should be used for blending and an angular brush should be used to define your crease. It is also very important to clean your brushes, otherwise residue products and oils make it difficult to blend and apply product evenly – which is important if you want it to last long.

Check out the perfect kit of eyeshadow brushes by URBANMAC that ensure precision and focused application techniques. Their soft bristles are gentle on the eyes, do not shed and ensure zero wastage of product.

Price - ₹ 199.00

Buy Now.

3. Use well-pigmented powder eyeshadows. To avoid creasing your eyeshadow, you must ensure that you layer your eyeshadow pigments just the right amount- up to 4 layers is ideal to make it vibrant and stay put as well. Powder pigments should be preferred over liquid eyeshadows to decrease chances of smudging and creasing.

This is why we would recommend using the Lakme Absolute Infinity Eye Shadow Palettes that have bold, vibrant, smoothly blending and highly pigmented shades for every mood! Build up with multiple thin layers using these powder pigments on top of a primer for an impactful look that stays!

Price - ₹ 597.00

Buy Now.

4. Choose waterproof and smudge-proof mascaras. One of the biggest let-downs is a mascara that runs, flakes or leaves black spots over your makeup. This tends to happen when the mascara comes in contact with oily under eyes or the waterline. Absolutely essential to make your eye makeup look complete, plenty of mascaras are available that promise these things, but very few deliver.

The Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara is proven to be waterproof and smudge-proof. It is also free from clumps and does not flake at all. With layered bristles on its applicator brush, this mascara gives you dense, voluminous lashes without ruining the rest of your makeup, and stays all day!

Price - ₹ 408.00

Buy Now.

5. Define edges using a concealer. Once you are done with your eye makeup, it is important to define its edges in order to avoid the products from shifting and smudging to the side or the under-eye region. There are various ways to do this- apply a thin line tilted upwards from your outer corner till the edge of your brow and blend away from the eyelid to get an instantly lifted, clean look. If you want a softer finish for your eyeshadow, apply only a little concealer near your outer corner and under eye, and dab in circular motion.

Use the Maybelline New York Fit Me concealer available in several different shades to ensure your eye makeup does not smudge. Its fade-proof and natural-looking formula is water-resistant and stays all day long.

Price - ₹ 356.00

Buy Now.

6. Set your look. Before you head out, do not forget to set your makeup with a setting spray so that every product stays right where you applied it for the rest of your day. A great hack is to also spray a little bit of it on your brush before you dip into your eyeshadow pigment to avoid creasing, make it more vibrant and have it stay all day!

We recommend the Wet n Wild Photo Focus Matte Setting Spray which has a lightweight and aloe-hydrating formula that prevents cracks, smudges, creasing and fine lines, and locks your full makeup for the entire day, with no touch-ups required!

Price - ₹ 454.00

Buy Now.

Share your comment ×