Skincare: 5 Step at home facial routine to pamper your skin over the long weekend

It’s a long weekend which means it’s time to catch up on sleep and pamper yourself to the fullest. Selfcare sessions are bound to uplift your mood after a long week at work and what better way to do it than a facial at home? With the rising Covid cases, it’s best to not visit salons which is why this 5-step at-home facial routine is just for you!

Step 1: Cleanse and exfoliate

It’s best to start the facial routine with a clean face which is why it is necessary to get rid of any products or dirt from your face. Start by using a mild face wash and make sure you also remove all the makeup thoroughly if you have any. Follow it up with an exfoliant. Now, you can use a store-bought scrub or make your own with equal quantities of walnut powder and yoghurt. The grainy texture of walnut when mixed with the moisturising properties of yoghurt helps in getting rid of all the dead skin cells while also keeping the skin moisturised. Massage the mixture on your face gently and wash it off with cold water.

Step 2: Steam

Using steam on your face opens up the pores to get rid of the excess dirt and gunk that could be trapped under the upper layer of the skin. Using steam helps remove the gunk aka the blackheads that usually get hardened under the pores. It also increases the blood circulation in turn giving you a healthy glow.

Step 3: Mask

As soon as you steam your face, make sure to follow it up with a mask immediately. Leaving pores open can harm the skin and you want all the goodness of the mask ingredients to seep in deep, so make sure to keep a mask ready before you actually steam your face.

Here’s how to create a hydrating mask for the summer:

½ cup of tomato puree

1 tablespoon of besan aka gram flour

1 teaspoon of honey

Direction:

Mix all the ingredients together to create a smooth paste and apply it to your face and neck. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it with cold water. This is a great face pack to get glowing skin in under a few minutes.

*Make sure to do a patch test before putting the mask on your face.

Step 4: Treat with serums

This is an additional step that you can use when doing a facial by yourself. Usually, salons complete the routine with a moisturiser but you can step up the game by using serums that you know to work for you.

Step 5: Moisturise

Now that you’ve given your skin the goodness of all the ingredients, it is time to lock the moisture in. Pick a moisturiser that works best for you and gently massage it to your face. Use upward stroked to let the product seep in.

Happy self-care weekend to you!

