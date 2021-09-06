Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes the street her runway in a green Indo western outfit: Yay or Nay?

Ahuja, the style queen, proves she is no less than a royal highness. Sonam is known for her bewildering fashion sense and is even called the fashionista of the Bollywood industry. She chooses to stand out from the crowd through her style and makes us love her even more. With elegance and grace, she outdoes herself in every attire.

The Ranjhana actress tries to put her ideas and thoughts through her outfits. Recently she did a shoot for a designer where she wore an Indo-western look with kurta and dhoti promoting gender-neutral clothes. Her style is not just fashioned-it's a voice that she uses, making her different from others.

Sonam made a statement when she was spotted in the city wearing a green Indo-western attire. All dressed up, she made the streets of Bombay her own personal runway. She donned a two-toned asymmetric designer kurta with palazzo pants.

The kurta featured two shades of green with some golden work all over it with cowrie shell beads on the front edges. It looked like a draped kaftan with a cowl neck. Matching the colour of the beads, she opted for unadorned beige palazzo pants.

The actress went all ethnic with her gold Kada's in one hand and green and gold jhumkis complementing the kurta. Her look was incomplete without her embellished beige jutti's. Sonam went for a sleek ponytail with a side partition to keep it chicer. Didn't she look like royalty? After all, she knows how to make a statement.

How do you like her look? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashions.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Poo from K3G rocked ICONIC outfits that are the PHAT trends of 2021