5 Local seasonal foods to boost immunity & overall health according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

This Independence Day, let’s take advantage of these local seasonal foods to revitalise our body and our daily routine as recommended by celebrity nutritionist and #vocalforlocal advocate Rujuta Diwekar in her latest audiobook titled ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’.

Mango

According to the nutritionist, this seasonal delicacy and king of fruits rides the summer-monsoon waves. Apart from just being great in taste, soaking mangoes in water for a good 20 to 30 minutes make them a quick and effective cleanser of the entire system. In her own words, Rujuta says “to look like a queen you will need to keep the good company of this king of fruits.”

Cashew Apple

“Five times richer in Vitamin C than an orange”, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her latest audiobook. Cashew Apple is a summer conical fruit that makes for the “perfect tangy drink with just a single bite”. Rujuta also states that being rich in carbohydrates, this fruit has excellent antitumor and antimicrobial properties - that's exactly why even the global food giants are interested in it.

Gajar Halwa

Loved by everyone, this staple dessert usually finds its way to every celebration due to its gooey goodness. Overloaded with flavours, Gajar halwa is never really considered good for one’s health. But Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar busts this common myth around this seasonal delicacy and states, “Gajar halwa, that is cooked with love, warmth and joy in your kitchen can be and in fact, always is 100 times healthier than cereals”.

Tilgul

A winter delicacy, with essential fatty acids to “add char chand on to the celebrations.” Til is the richest non-dairy source of calcium and is also rich in essential fats, copper, magnesium and zinc. A perfect answer for painful joints due to the cold weather with its unique taste and nutritional properties; Rujuta proclaims, “That's exactly why food containing til should be consumed. It has all it takes to keep your bones, tendons, joints and ligaments well-nourished, lubricated, supple and pain-free.”

Amla

“Amla ka dose har roze” says Rujuta Diwekar. Being the answer to flaky scalps, scaly skin and ailing the body to restore moisture; Amla, “The Wonder fruit” is a great fix to several issues. Its iron, magnesium and vitamin B soothes the nerves during winter and is key to counter ageing with its phytonutrients, antioxidants and digestive enzymes. As per the nutritionist “The king of winter fights infections, and even headaches or dizziness with its high levels of vitamin C. Amla can be consumed as is or had as Chyavanprash, pickle, sharbat or even Murabba.”

