4 Steps to floss the right way

There are many things that we should do but we don’t. One such thing is flossing. Not many people incorporate this healthy habit of teeth cleaning into their daily routine. Flossing is important for maintaining good oral hygiene.

Flossing helps get rid of the food stuck between your teeth and reduces plaque and bacteria in your mouth. When flossing for the first time, your gums may bleed but this will get better as you get used to it and get into the habit of flossing regularly. But if not done correctly, flossing can do more harm than good. So follow these steps below to floss your teeth correctly.

1. Take about 16-18 inches of floss and wind a major part of it on your finger. Take the remaining part of the floss and wind it on the same finger of the opposite hand.

2. Next, hold the floss firmly and tightly between your thumbs and forefingers. Carefully place the floss between the teeth and avoid snapping it into the gums to prevent them from bleeding.

3. Once the floss reaches the gum line, curve it into a C shape against one tooth. Slide it into the gap between the tooth and the gum. Don’t glide the floss into your gums.

4. Stretch the floss tightly and rub the side of the tooth in an up and down motion without hurting your gums. Do this on every tooth and use a new strand of floss for every tooth.

