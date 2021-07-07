5 Foods you must eat to prevent severe headaches and migraine

Headaches can be troublesome, especially if it is a migraine. A lot of people from chronic migraines and here are some foods that can help you with a migraine attack.

The excruciating pain you experience during migraines is nerve-wracking, literally. Severe headaches and migraines can last longer than predicted. There is no one particular treatment to cure migraines but certain lifestyle habits and a healthy diet can help keep these headaches at bay.

There some foods that trigger migraines while there are other foods that can help prevent them. These food items will not permanently make your migraine go away, but it will certainly help deal with the pain and keep it less effective. A migraine is a neurological condition that can be perceived from genes or have other factors such as stress and hormones.

These are the foods you should incorporate into your diet if you are suffering from migraines.

Salmon

Fatty fish that contain omega-3 fatty acids are extremely beneficial for people suffering from migraines. This helps in reducing the occurrence of migraines.

Nuts

Nuts are packed with magnesium and other important nutrients and elements that are important for your body as well in treating migraines. You can consume nuts as a healthy snack item. Keep them handy or in your bag all time. Nuts like almonds, cashews, walnuts and pumpkin seeds are good options.

Spinach

Green and leafy vegetables are specifically good for migraines. They have multiple health benefits and spinach is a good source of folic acid and vitamin B as well as magnesium. These help fight migraines.

Oatmeal

To keep your blood sugar level in check and regular, oatmeal really helps. They are beneficial for people suffering from migraines. You can eat oatmeal as breakfast with your regular cereal bowl and add fresh fruits to it.

Water

Treat water like the best remedy for your migraine. It is important to keep yourself hydrated to tackle migraine headaches. It is essential to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water every day.

