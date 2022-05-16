Discover the harmful health effects of reusing cooking oil

One of the most commonly used staples in the kitchen is ‘oil.’ Right from adding up to the taste of the foods to enriching you with multiple nutrients- the right cooking oil can do wonders to your meals and health like nothing else. Since Indian households use the oil quite frequently, many a time, a lot of people re-use cooking oil in order to decrease wastage. Play pause and remember, when your mom or your granny uses the leftover oil she gets from deep-frying pooris or pakodas! Well, the practise of reusing the cooking oil is extremely poisonous for the health as it takes you close to numerous health concerns. Wonder, what possibly it can do to your health? Here are the harmful health effects associated with using the already used cooking oil.

Leads to toxicity in the body and upturn the chances of heart and cognitive disorders

When the already used oil is heated again, it let out a higher concentration of varied toxic chemicals like Aldehydes that are linked with multiple health glitches like heart-related ailments, cognitive problems like dementia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. Likewise, another poisonous substance that is released when oil is re-heated is 4-hydroxy-trans-2-nominal (HNE) which is poisonous and quite toxic to the body and can hamper bodily functions of DNA, RNA, and proteins.

Paves the way for LDL (bad) cholesterol levels

When cooking the oil at a high temperature, some fats get converted into trans fats. And when this smoked black oil is rewarmed, it even releases higher quantities of trans fats which are extremely bad for the overall health. Following the same process for a longer period of time drag you close to health complications like stroke, obesity, chest pain, stomachache indigestion and even heart diseases as high consumption of trans fats increases the levels of LDL cholesterol in the body.

Gives you acidity and burning sensations

Reusing cooking oil leads to a poisonous process known as rancidity. After a little exposure to moisture, air or light, oils go through incomplete or complete oxidisation and this process is known as rancidity. Each time the oil goes through the heating process, its particles get to modify and affix a bad taste and smell to the oil and the food cooked in it. Consumption of such oil and food can increase the risk of acidity, burning sensation in the stomach, throat problems and many more.

Elevate the risk of inflammation and cancer

A carcinogen is a substance that is associated with the formation of cancer in the body. Re-heating cooking oils increases the harmful substances in it like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) and aldehydes that are linked with high risks of cancer and inflammation in the body. Moreover, if you have been suffering from high inflammation for a longer period of time, then the consumption of bad or reused cooking oil can be the culprit. If not treated properly, this can decrease the immunity and further make you prone to various illnesses and infections.

