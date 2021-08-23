EXCLUSIVE: 5 EASY tips to reduce your belly fat easily and get a flat stomach

Unhealthy eating and not working out is the primary cause of belly fat. Exercising at home with the help of reliable fitness equipment such as a treadmill or cycling with dietary modifications is a great way to lose belly fat. With the unending Covid-19 situation working out at home is a safe and convenient alternative to keeping yourself fit.

Several challenges including time, budget, commute and weather make it difficult to visit the gym regularly. If we can derive similar benefits from working out at home with the help of good quality and fully connected fitness equipment, it's the best kind of personal investment we can make.

Let's talk about 5 tips to reduce stubborn belly fat:

Home Workout

Work out regularly on a treadmill or a spin bike, both of which are excellent at burning calories, increasing muscular strength and augmenting stamina. Adopting intelligent options like interval training, incline and strength training can be a game-changer in your pursuit to lose belly fat.

Seek professional help

It's a good idea to sign up with a health and fitness advisory that can guide you at every step, keeping your individual requirements in mind. Professional fitness and dietary coaches have the right knowledge to understand your personal challenges, keep you motivated and challenge you to overcome your inhibitions.

Overhaul your diet

Eliminate all junk, packaged and processed food from your diet and consume a balanced diet comprising whole grains, legumes, essential fats, fruits and vegetables. Say no to alcohol which impacts our hormones and makes us overeat, bulging up the belly area.

Load up on protein

Protein boosts our metabolism and enhances muscle mass, which leads to an elevated calorie burn rate causing eventual weight loss. Regularly consume good sources of protein like dairy, legumes and nuts to shed belly fat. We recommend eating local, seasonal and homemade food to lose weight in a sustainable manner.

Sleep Well

Due to a lack of sleep, we are unable to metabolize food properly. The appetite-stimulating hormone ghrelin goes up while the satiety inducing hormone leptin goes down in your body. This makes us binge on high-calorie food that packs up more belly fat. Reduce stress, avoid gadgets and caffeine late at night to improve your sleep quality.

In addition, incorporate soluble fibre in your diets such as oats and flax seeds to cut down the belly fat and keep a tab on your stress levels as they give rise to the hormone cortisol in the body which aids the storage of fat in the abdominal region. Staying hydrated on a consistent basis also boosts a sluggish metabolism and enhances the body’s ability to burn calories.

About the author: Mohit Mathur is the Founder CEO of OneFit Plus.

