Follow this 2-minute workout to stay fit when you have no time to exercise

Working out in a gym or taking out time for home-workout is difficult for you? After a tiring day at work, do you often promise to yourself that “you will do the workout from tomorrow” but that tomorrow never exactly comes? Well, it turns out, that some form of exercising is better than no exercising at all. You don’t need an hour full of sweat to keep yourself fit. A quick combo workout that has effective exercises can help you reap super great benefits while making you fit and fab. Here we bring you a 2-minute workout routine that will stretch and work on all your body parts, test your limits, make your heart beat jump while keeping you strong and fit when you don’t have time. Read on to know more about the quick 2-minute workout you can do when you are running short on time.

Jumping jacks for 30 seconds

This star jump exercise is one of the great cardio to warm up your body and pump up the blood. This exercise is considered a full-body workout because of the intense repeated movements of hands and legs involved in it. Jumping jacks help in strengthening the muscles, aid in weight loss, reduce stress and provide multiple cardiovascular benefits.

High knees for 30 seconds

The energy-bursting actions involved in high knees get your heart pumping, burn a great number of calories and work on the muscles of your lower body including hamstrings, calves, glutes, and hips. The exercise is great for building muscular endurance, balance and coordination while improving power in your lower body.

Squats for 30 seconds

Squats, also known as the sitting chair position exercise need no introduction. The exercise works on diverse body parts while crushing huge quantities of calories. Squats strengthen your core, tone your thighs, and build up the strength of your lower body while shaping your legs. A variety of these workouts can tone legs, butts, glutes and inner thigh muscles, all at once.

Mountain climbers for 30 seconds

Mountain climbers are a compound exercise that works on multiple muscle groups and joints at the same time. Right from improving flexibility to strengthening the core and building upper body strength, mountain climbers are a significant exercise that you can incorporate into your workout routine when you don’t have enough time.

Make sure to perform these exercises 30 seconds each consistently to keep yourself in fine fettle. Don’t take any break between the sets while performing these exercises for the paramount results.

