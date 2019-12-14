Hair Care: 5 HOMEMADE hair masks for winter season you need to opt for right away

Winter means excessive dryness everywhere and your hair is also added to that list. So, applying some homemade masks on your hair may help it to get rid of this dryness.

Winter season may make our hair excessively dry and frizzy, as a result of which we may experience split ends, hair fall, dandruff, itchy scalp, etc. So, your hair needs some extra care to get protection from this dry season. And a homemade hair mask would be the best option we can opt for to provide that extensive protection. Hair care products from the market generally contain preservatives, which don’t have that naturality in them.

So, here we have listed 5 homemade masks for your hair, which are very easy to make and apply. Check them out!

Egg Yolk, Honey and Olive Oil Mask

Get a mixture of one egg yolk, one cup of honey and one tablespoon of olive oil. Now, massage this mixture on your hair and scalp for 5-10 minutes and then leave it to dry. Once it gets dried, wash it off with your regular shampoo. Do it once a week to get smooth and shiny hair.

Yogurt, Lemon and Apple Cider Vinegar Mask

Mix two tablespoon of yogurt, one tablespoon of lemon and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar together well. Then, apply this mixture on your scalp and hair and leave for 30 minutes. Use your regular shampoo to wash off the mask. This helps to prevent dandruff on your hair.

Yogurt and Banana Mask

Take one ripe banana, half a cup of yogurt and two tablespoon of olive oil. Mix all the ingredients together well and apply it all over the hair including scalp. Leave it for 45 minutes and then rinse it with lukewarm water.

Coconut Oil, Apple Cider Vinegar and Honey Mask

Take two tablespoon of coconut oil and honey and mix it well with one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Keep this mixture in a jar. Apply this on hair and scalp and keep it for 30 minutes. Then, wash it off with shampoo. You can refrigerate the rest of the mixture for further usage.

Milk and Honey Mask

To prepare this mask, you need one cup of raw milk and one tablespoon of honey. Mix them well and massage it on your scalp and then leave it for 30 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water and then your regular shampoo. This will provide extra nourishment to your hair.

Read More