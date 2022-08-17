4 Ways to make your home reflect your personality

Your home's architecture could serve as an expression of who you are and tell a narrative via the colours and designs you select. When it comes down to it, our homes should truly be reflections of who we are as individuals because they are our sanctuaries. And irrespective of area or budget, it's simple to create a style that truly feels like you by playing with texture and shade, adding some artwork, and combining distinctive fabrics with well picked furnishings.

Here we bring you 4 ways in which your home decor can reflect your personality in its true essence.

1. Remodel your furniture according to your taste

The right furniture can completely transform the look of your home. It should be cozy, functional, and in line with your needs and aesthetic tastes. You can even go with your gut and select items that have a special meaning for you. Your home will function as a reflection of your personal style if you appreciate every item in it on its own.

2. Play around with print and colour

It's significant to paint your home with colours you enjoy because you'll probably spend a lot of time there. Adding a striking pattern or striking colour to the walls can instantly give your space individuality, whether it's soft, earthy tones that reflect your connection to nature or vibrant flashes of hues that express your joyful optimism. Choose a handful of your preferred colours, then experiment with furniture to see which looks best.

3. Remember the little things

Details and small items in your room can have a big influence. The parts of your house that are smaller, brighter, and more distinctive are truly the ones that may convey your narrative and turn your house into the ideal, secure hideaway you deserve. Things like drawings, centrepieces, potted plants, and novels can enable your real personality come through. For instance, stones and gemstones used as decor items can give away your personality if you believe in astrology.

4. Combine colourful textiles and artwork

The characteristics of an artistic work are deeply personal and might evoke fond recollections and emotions from the past. Adding comfort and individuality to any space is simple when you mix various textiles, tones, and textures. Drapes can be utilised. Even the drapes soften the look of your rooms while complementing the couches. You must use artwork pieces and wall art that strives to create a welcoming and pleasant atmosphere.

In the end, no matter whatever interior design trend you favour, make sure to maintain your home's functionality and comfort.

