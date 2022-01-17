4 Things that you should never ask your new boyfriend

Just like certain things tend to upset girls in a new relationship, there are quite a few things that can upset boys, too. So, if you are all excited to begin a new relationship, you should consider handling it with care and attention.

And by that we mean, there are a few things that you shouldn’t ask your new boyfriend at any cost because while they may not sound much of a deal to you, it can make your relationship sour already.

Here are 4 things that you should avoid asking.

How much does he earn?

While it’s imperative for you to know what your boyfriend does and how much he earns, there’s a time when you should ask it. Asking your new boyfriend about his pay scale might leave a bad impression of you on your boyfriend and he might even see you as someone who runs after money, even if you have asked the question without any bad intentions. So, when your relationship is still in a nascent stage, it’s best to avoid such questions that may add sourness to your relationship.

Asking for his ex’s pictures

This is the most uncomfortable situation you can put your boyfriend in. The way you won’t like your boyfriend asking for your ex or his pics, the same way it’s weird asking your boyfriend about his ex’s pictures. Maybe at a later stage, you might ask for it, it’s best to avoid asking that to your new boyfriend if you don’t want to lose your relationship.

Asking for gifts

While not many girls do this, exceptions are always there. So, even if that’s something you are doing on a funny note, avoid that. Don’t ask for gifts or expensive dates, as it will leave a bad impression on you on your boyfriend. Let him plan surprise dates or give him to adjust, don’t rush into things. When you are in a comfortable space with your boyfriend, ask for whatever you want, as long as you two are happy with it.

Asking him to introduce you to his friends

This, again, is an uncomfortable situation to be in. Many girls see this as a validation for a relationship, however, it’s not. If your new boyfriend isn’t introducing you to his boy gang, it’s not because he isn’t serious about you but there can be other reasons as well and he might just be waiting for the right time. So, instead of asking and insisting on your boyfriend introducing you to his gang, have patience and let him do it on his own if he wants to.

Also Read: 4 Things that you should never ask your new girlfriend