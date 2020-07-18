6 Intimate habits to strengthen your marriage

If you want to strengthen your marriage and make it last a lifetime, here is some intimate habits that can help you.

With busy lifestyles and constant workload, a marriage can suffer a lot. Spending time together and communicating with each other can help. Big gestures are great too, but honestly, it’s the little things that count, especially when it comes to marriage. According to experts, one of the reasons why couples lose interest and stop being sexually intimate is when one partner becomes aggressive and other defensive and distant.

One way to reignite love is changing your habits as a couple. If you wish to improve your relationship, it is crucial that you work on your emotional, physical and mental connection with each other. To help you do that, we are sharing with you some tips that might help you build a stronger bond.

Here are six intimate ways to strengthen your marriage.

1- Emotional intimacy is very important in a relationship. Try to talk about each other’s needs to form a loving, respectful bond once again. This can help you stay connected even when you disagree.

2- The blissful state of being all over each other doesn’t last forever, which is why it is important to keep the passion alive in your marriage. Small gestures like holding hands, hugs and tender touch go a long way when it comes to an ever-lasting marriage.

3- Be kind and thoughtful in the relationship. Show your partner you care and appreciate everything they do for you. This doesn’t mean grand gestures, just things you think matter.

4- Regardless of how busy you are, take a few minutes off from work for your partner. It is just a simple way of letting them know that you’ve been thinking about them.

5- This advice might seem as old as time, but sharing your day with each other might make you feel more connected to each other. Don’t listen for the sake of it but listen carefully to build intimacy.

6- Nothing’s more intimate than expressing your love for your partner. Saying those three words might keep the love alive and vibrant. If you think your significant other might like something else more than that, figure it out and make them feel special.

