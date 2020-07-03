From secret dates to a lavish wedding: Inside the rollercoaster romance of Victoria and David Beckham

Here's how England's former star footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl star Victoria Adams became one of the best celebrity couples.

Former Spice Girls member and designer Victoria Beckham, and soccer player David Beckham met each other in 1997, and sparks flew. They instantly became the talk of the town. More than twenty years later, the couple is still going strong with four children and an enormous net worth. When it comes to Hollywood couples, these two are basically royalty. The power duo beautifully manages a relatively private life despite being in the public eye.

At this point, it feels like they have been together forever, which is somewhat true in Hollywood ears. However, it wasn’t always a smooth ride. The well-known couple has been through a lot like every other couple. Gear up as we take you on a rollercoaster ride of Posh and Becks' love story.

Here is how the Victoria ‘Posh Spice’ Adams and football ace David Beckham fell in love.

Love at first sight

While the details of the story are quite limited, it’s nevertheless cute and simple. The power duo first met in Manchester United players’ lounge in early 1997. In September 2016, Victoria revealed in an interview, “And yes, love at first sight, does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”

According to The Sun, they had secret crushes on each other which David revealed in an autobiography, “My wife picked me out of a soccer sticker book. And I chose her off the telly. It felt straight away like we’d always meant to be together."

The proposal

Only after a year of becoming one of the most popular and loved couples, they announced their engagement during a press conference in January 1998. David popped the question in a traditional manner at a restaurant in Hertfordshire, reported The Sun. Later that year, it was announced that Victoria Beckham was pregnant with their first child. Brooklyn Beckham was born four months before the wedding on March 4, 1999.

Marriage and kids

On July 4, 1999, the two tied the knot in a lavish wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. In September 2002, they welcomed Romeo James Beckham, who has been modelling since he was 11. The youngest son, Cruz, was born in September 2005 in Spain. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Harper Seven Beckham on July 11, 2011, one week after their 12th anniversary.

Divorce and cheating rumors

Despite being one of the most solid couples in Hollywood, divorce rumours swirled. In the early 2000s, the couple faced rumours that David had an affair with his assistant, which he denied. The couple worked through the allegations and kept a united front.

But sometimes it’s hard to ignore the rumours as Victoria explained in an interview with W magazine, “I’m not going to lie. It was really tough. It was hard for our entire families. But I realized a lot of people have a price.” It was reported that the woman was paid to spread the rumours. “David and I go through it together. No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we’ve come out of everything we’ve been through stronger and happier,” she continued.

The footballer has been accused of multiple affairs which he said he has started ignoring. He told The Sunday Project that a lifetime commitment isn’t easy. "To have been for the amount of time that we have, its always hard work," he said in the candid interview with Lisa Wilkinson.

Here it is! Our exclusive chat with superstar David Beckham. We talk about parenting, Royal Weddings, his role as a UNICEF ambassador, and much much more! #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/YLso3Qjzw8 — The Project (@theprojecttv) October 21, 2018

David’s retirement

After 21 years of playing soccer, David announced his retirement in May 2013. According to Insider, the former player put their Los Angeles mansion up for sale and returned to London with his wife and kids.

Despite the divorce and cheating rumours, the couple still remains to be one of the most loved couples of Hollywood till date. The family recently celebrated David’s 45th birthday at home. Victoria shared a video tribute to her husband and a throwback photo of the couple walking their dogs.

Through the years, the couple has worked on their marriage to keep the family strong. As they both believe that they are stronger together as a family.

