5 Zodiac signs who do not care about money and spend it like water

For some money does grow on trees and they spend it like its water. Here are the top zodiac signs who do not care about money

When we say that there are people in the world who are bad with money, it does not mean that they do not know how to earn it but once they get the money in their bank accounts, they spend it off like water. You might want to follow a budget but as life gets ahead of you, you tend to spend it all off. Now, each zodiac signs spends money in a different way and there are some who just do not care. Find out who they are:

SAGITTARIUS

It’s not like Sagis cannot get money, they are very hard-working, so they get their due payments every now and then. However, ‘spending like water’ behaviour kicks in right after work when their wandering self wants to set out on an adventure. They believe in making memories which is why they'd rather go out and do that rather than keeping the money safe in a bank.

PISCES

Pisces is very kind-hearted. They'd rather willingly give it all away to someone in need than sit on it. They are selfless which is why you'd often find then talking about or investing in a crowd-funding campaign. If they are left with money after that, they'll invest it in their hobbies like reading, singing or visiting a place that inspires them.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius can't resist new things. It could be a new technology coming out or a dish at their favourite restaurant. If they know something new is available, they need to have it no matter what! It is their inconsistency that creates issues.

LEO

Leo is a crowd pleaser and whether you like it or not, it's the truth. They like to make people around them happy so that they get to be in the spotlight. So they often go out of their way to show people how much they love them. This often lands them in trouble when it comes to their finances.

LIBRA

Libra also tend to be very generous which is why when it comes to buying something, they often tend to go over-budget. They like to keep money aside for a rainy day but alas, they usually tend to use it up for an impulsive buy. We know money is not what buys happiness, but it's already a good start for a Libra.

