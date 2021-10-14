Astro talk: 3 Zodiac signs that are pessimistic

Everyone knows that particular person who can see something bad in every situation. For them, it seems it is their defence mechanism to be ready for anything bad that may happen to them. However, this is not a characteristic that has to be appreciated or liked.

While it is difficult to change the perception of a pessimist, and make him see things in good light, what can be done is to help him/her see the good in life.

Here are 3 zodiac signs that are pessimist according to astrology.

Libra

Libras, often, see the bad in everything. They tend to miss important things in life because of their pessimistic approach. Almost nothing can please them ever. They will figure out a downside to everything, and will restrain from doing any new things in life.

Gemini

Geminis, too, can sometimes prove to be the most pessimistic of the lot. It is hard for them to believe a particular thing comes without any downside. For them, it is about seeing the glass as half empty, rather than half full. If you are with a Gemini, be ready to get scared about everything, and negative thoughts more often than you have ever imagined.

Scorpio

Scorpios usually angst about the smallest of things. They sense danger in every situation. For them, it is always about playing safe, and avoiding everything that they may think causes harm. They often mostly think negatively about people, and it’s hard for them to trust anyone too soon. Even if you are generally being nice with them, they will think of it as a suspicious attitude, and they may even distance themselves from you.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

