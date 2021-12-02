Astro talk: From Aquarius to Taurus, here are the zodiac signs that are stubborn

We all know, at least, one person who is stubborn to another level. It is hard to convince them of anything, even if it’s for their own good. While we may end up getting frustrated and giving up on them, it is not only them who are to be blamed. Astrology may have a part to play in this.

So, if you, are wondering whether you, too, fall on the list, here are 3 zodiac signs that are very stubborn, according to astrology.

Aquarius

An Aquarius is the most stubborn of all the zodiac signs. Once they have made a decision, it is nearly impossible to have them change their mind. They will listen to what you say but will always end up doing what they want. They can be hard to handle when it comes to switching decisions. They, often, become defensive and will always do what they think is the best. Hence, before you decide to give suggestions to an Aquarius, be prepared for them to get ditched.

Gemini

A Gemini, too, is extremely stubborn. They believe in their capabilities and there’s no way they are changing their decisions. If they believe something will work out for them, there’s no way you can change their opinion. And rightly so, their intuitions do turn out to be true most of the time.

Taurus

A Taurus can also be stubborn, at times. They might snap at people for making them change their minds. They are strong-headed and are good at making decisions. They want to stay independent in their lives and want to take responsibility for everything, be it their life choices or financial expenses. If you have been with a Taurus, you would know it can be a little tricky to have them engage in a discussion where you want to give them suggestions for their decisions.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

